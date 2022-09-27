Football – PSG

PSG: Neymar, Mbappé… Lionel Messi lets go

Posted on September 27, 2022 at 04:30 by Thibault Morlain



Arriving at PSG in 2021 from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi notably joined Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, forming one of the most impressive attacking trios of the moment. While the relationship between the members of the MNM is scrutinized very closely, Messi opened up about Neymar and Mbappé.

Since 2017, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe pair up PSG. But since the summer of 2021, they have a new friend in attack and not just anyone. Indeed, the club of the capital has achieved a huge blow in recovering Lionel Messifree following his departure from FC Barcelona. Enough to make everyone salivate at the time since we were only waiting for one thing: to see Messi combine with Neymar and Mbappe in the field. If the first season of the 3 was complicated, things are going much better during this exercise. At PSGthe MNM now does enormous damage.

PSG: Neymar, Mbappé, Messi … Galtier reveals his method for the stars https://t.co/m5kJ9IsglD pic.twitter.com/V0cjKQRuC7 — le10sport (@le10sport) September 26, 2022

“We are happy to be together”

The details were settled between Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and now, everything is going well between the 3 friends of the PSG. Moreover, during an interview given to TUDN , Messi spoke about his teammates. And about the Brazilian, he explained in particular: “ With Ney we know each other by heart, we spent a lot of time in Barcelona, ​​I would have liked to enjoy it more in Barcelona, ​​but life found us in Paris, we are happy to be together, I love playing with him “.

“In the years to come, he will certainly be among the best”