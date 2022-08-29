PSG: Neymar, Mbappé, Messi… Verratti sends a message to Galtier
As he evolves this season in a system with two midfielders with the tactical choices of Christophe Galtier, Marco Verratti puts himself at the service of his new coach at PSG to put the Neymar-Messi-Mbappé trio in the best possible position. The Italy international spoke about it on Sunday evening.
Despite the draw conceded on Sunday evening by the PSG facing theAS Monaco (1-1) and the generally disappointing performance of Renato Sanches in the middle of the field, Marco Verratti seems satisfied with the 3-4-1-2 set up by Christophe Galtier, although it means more midfield work for the Italy international.
“It’s hard, yes, but I like this role”
Asked at the microphone of Prime Video Sunday night, Verratti confided frankly in this important work to be provided with only two elements in the midfield, a task which he usually fulfills with Vitinha who was suspended for the reception of theAS Monaco : “ I feel good everywhere. I know what the coach wants, I try to help the team, to play without the ball and to cover the opponents. I help the defense, as I already did in the past. It’s hard, yes, but I like fulfilling this role. I feel good and I will continue to help the team “, has indicated Verratti to validate the tactical choices of Galtier.
Verratti and the “phenomena” Neymar, Messi and Mbappé
Especially since Marco Verratti emphasizes his shadow work which allows Galtier to line up the attacking trio led by Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to PSG : “ I know that if we play two in the middle, it allows us to evolve with the three phenomena in front (Neymar, Messi and Mbappé). I make the effort with pleasure because it is an honor to play with these great players “, concluded the number 6 of the PSG.