PSG: Neymar, Mbappé, Messi… Verratti sends a message to Galtier

Neymar, Mbappé, Messi… Verratti sends a message to Galtier

Posted on August 29, 2022 at 9:10 p.m. by Guillaume de Saint Sauveur



As he evolves this season in a system with two midfielders with the tactical choices of Christophe Galtier, Marco Verratti puts himself at the service of his new coach at PSG to put the Neymar-Messi-Mbappé trio in the best possible position. The Italy international spoke about it on Sunday evening.

Despite the draw conceded on Sunday evening by the PSG facing theAS Monaco (1-1) and the generally disappointing performance of Renato Sanches in the middle of the field, Marco Verratti seems satisfied with the 3-4-1-2 set up by Christophe Galtier, although it means more midfield work for the Italy international.

“It’s hard, yes, but I like this role”

Asked at the microphone of Prime Video Sunday night, Verratti confided frankly in this important work to be provided with only two elements in the midfield, a task which he usually fulfills with Vitinha who was suspended for the reception of theAS Monaco : “ I feel good everywhere. I know what the coach wants, I try to help the team, to play without the ball and to cover the opponents. I help the defense, as I already did in the past. It’s hard, yes, but I like fulfilling this role. I feel good and I will continue to help the team “, has indicated Verratti to validate the tactical choices of Galtier.

Verratti and the “phenomena” Neymar, Messi and Mbappé