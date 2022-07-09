PSG: Neymar, Messi … Adil Rami’s huge punchline

Football – PSG

While he extended his contract with ESTAC until June 2023, Adil Rami will once again be able to face Lionel Messi and Neymar. Already confronted with them several times, especially when they played for FC Barcelona and when he defended the colors of Valencia then Sevilla FC, the 37-year-old defender no longer fears them.

At 37, Adil Rummy had a turbulent career. Passed by the LOSCthe Sevilla FCthe A.C. Milan or even Olympique de Marseille, the Frenchman has won major titles, such as the Europa League or the World Cup. He decided to return to France for the end of his career, and committed himself to theESTAC for a season in 2021. However, his adventure in Dawn will ultimately last longer than expected.

Rummy extended until 2023

At the end of the contract with theESTAC, Adil Rummy finally settled his situation. Indeed, after a campaign truncated by injuries and absences, where he only appeared 18 times, the Frenchman extended his adventure to Troyes one season, and will try again to save the Aube club from relegation. A campaign during which the 37-year-old player once again finds some stars like Lionel Messi Where Neymar.

