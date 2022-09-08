Football – PSG

Neymar, Messi… Kylian Mbappé divides PSG

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. by Axel Cornic



Kylian Mbappé’s extension last May was synonymous with a revolution within Paris Saint-Germain. The French striker has become the central pillar of the whole QSI project and this despite the presence of Neymar and Lionel Messi, who seem to have had quite different reactions to this change.

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar, the PSG passed into the hands of Kylian Mbappe. At only 23 years old, it was he who became the headliner of the Parisian project, notably after an extension which made him one of the highest paid players in the world. A whole new status for the prodigy of French football, which does not please everyone, however. This is the case of the one from whom he stole the crown! After another complicated season and above all a summer where the PSG seems to have wanted to push him towards the exit, Neymar seems determined to take back the leading roles and inevitably, walks on the feet with Mbappe.

A fluctuating relationship between Mbappé and Neymar

It has been several months since the two men, who initially seemed so close, seem to be moving away. The Team made several fairly clear revelations about the annoyance of Neymar as well as those around him, who would not understand the promises made by the PSG to Kylian Mbappé, who extended last May until 2025. As for the Frenchman, we do not seem to be outdone, since during a recent press conference he declared in particular: “ We always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with colder and warmer moments. “.

Messi would have agreed to serve Mbappé, but…

The Italian press comes to do its part in this delicate file, talking about the role of the third big star of the PSG, Lionel Messi. To believe The Gazzetta dello Sport the seven-time Ballon d’Or would have made a strong decision and would probably have put himself at the service of Kylian Mbappe. This would only be in the collective interest, even if the two players seem to have a good relationship. Be careful, however, since this would only be temporary and possible failures or poor results could call this balance into question.

