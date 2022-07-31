Football – PSG

PSG: Neymar rants about Lionel Messi

Posted on July 31, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. by Amadou Diawara updated on July 31, 2022 at 11:32 p.m.



Arrived timidly at PSG, Lionel Messi seems to have regained full possession of his means. While La Pulga had a great match in the Trophée des Champions against FC Nantes this Sunday evening, Neymar wanted to defend the Argentinian in the face of criticism.

At the end of the contract on June 30, 2021 with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi was transferred freely and for free to the PSG last summer. However, the first year of The Pulga at Paris did not go as he would have hoped. In effect, Lionel Messi missed out on its 2021-2022 season.

Mercato- PSG: Galtier announces it, a big decision has been made with Campos https://t.co/iEPbJEgude pic.twitter.com/IEPAvbNHMG — le10sport (@le10sport) July 31, 2022

“People talk a lot without knowing what is going on internally”

While the PSG resumed training several weeks ago for the 2022-2023 season, Lionel Messi seems to have found colors. In effect, The Pulga made a strong impression during the preparation matches of the PSG, before being one of the great architects of the Parisian coronation during the Champions Trophy this Sunday evening against the FC Nantes. Asked after the Parisian victory against the canaries (4-0), Neymar got delivered on the back in the form of Lionel Messi. And he wanted to come to the aid of his friend and Argentinian teammate.

“He will not change and will remain a player who makes a difference”