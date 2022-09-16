Entertainment

PSG: Neymar reacts to this big controversy at Real Madrid

Posted on September 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. by Hugo Chirossel

Very good for some time with Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior can also annoy. During the victory against Mallorca (4-1) last weekend, he clashed several times with the opposing players and bench. The latter criticized him for his attitude and his celebration at the time of his goal. Neymar gave him his support and encouraged him to continue celebrating his achievements as he sees fit.

Five on five. the real Madrid has won all its matches since the start of the season in the league. Same thing in Champions League, where the people of Madrid are alone at the head of their group. Despite the absence of Karim Benzemafor a thigh injury, the men of Carlo Ancelotti continue to string together victories. The Casa Blanca can count on a Vinicius Junior still performing as well. He shone again last weekend, when he won against Majorca (4-1).

“Hit it, hit it”

The Brazil international has also angered his opponents. Victim of numerous faults during the meeting, he hung on many times, whether with the players present on the ground, or with the opposing bench. Vinicius Junior responded by celebrating his goal with a little dance, something he does on a regular basis. After the game, Movistar + revealed that the Brazilian would have entrusted to Nacho to have heard the coach of Majorca tell one of his players hit it, hit it “.

Neymar supports Vinicius Junior

On this subject, Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference that Vinicius Junior was ” a special player “, but admitting all the same that ” his way of playing can sometimes anger opponents “. His attitude and his celebrations are reminiscent of those of a certain Neymar. The latter also wanted to support his compatriot in a story published on instagram : “ Dribble, dance and be yourself! Happy as you are… Get on, boy, next goal, let’s dance “, released the player of the PSG. A message to which the principal concerned replied with a simple ” still “.

