PSG: Neymar releases a mind-blowing outing, Spain enrages

Published on October 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.



At the heart of a huge controversy after his displayed support for Jair Bolsonaro in view of the Brazilian elections, Neymar never stops being clashed. Spain is no exception to the rule and does not spare the number 10 of PSG singled out for his hypocrisy.

It’s a video that really got people talking. Indeed, while Brazil is in the middle of an electoral campaign to elect its new president, Neymar decided to take a stand in favor of Jair Bolsonaro, outgoing and hotly contested president. ” Vote, vote and confirm, the 22nd is Bolsonaro », Launched the number 10 of the PSGa song to support the candidate Bolsonaro struggling in the polls against Lula. A position widely criticized and which pushed Neymar to defend themselves. ” They talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by the very people who talk about democracy. Go figure “, he wrote on Twitter . But Neymar’s hypocrisy is singled out in Spain.

Falam em democracia e um montão de coisa, mas quando alguém tem um opinião diferente é atacado pelas próprias pessoas que falam em democracia. Gonna hear 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 30, 2022

In Spain too Neymar is smashed

Thus, the journalist Mundo Deportivo , Gemma Solerhas spoken out on this case and does not spare Neymar. ” In the middle of the electoral campaign in Brazil, and while Bolsonaro is down in the polls, Neymar has decided to come out and publicly support the current president. He did not hesitate to dance to his song and support the liberal candidate, friend of the rich and known for his homophobic, sexist and racist messages. It is striking to note that within a few weeks of each other, Neymar goes from outright defending Vinicius, because of the racist attacks the player has been subjected to, to supporting a clearly racist candidate who, among other , regrets that the Indians were not exterminated in Brazil “, she wrote in an editorial for the Catalan daily, before continuing.

“Neymar will not even be able to vote”

” After the controversy, Neymar accused those who criticized him of having “different ideas”. Again the Brazilian was wrong, let him dance on the pitch and vote for whoever he wants, but knowing the huge influence he has and the repercussions his message has, it wouldn’t be out of place for him to be somewhat consistent with his ideas. He defends the need to end the unacceptable collusion of racism in football, but he laughingly supports a president who is clearly racist. The funny thing is that Neymar won’t even be able to vote since, according to Brazilian portal UOL, he didn’t even manage to get the necessary documents to do so. That is to say how concerned he was about the political affairs of his country », adds Gemma Soler.

“A little more coherent and less hypocritical”