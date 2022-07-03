PSG: Neymar to England, Navas to Italy?

During this summer transfer window, PSG will try to partly reduce its workforce, separating from undesirables, as well as other players, such as Neymar and Keylor Navas. The two could therefore change clubs in the coming weeks, one to taste the Premier League, the other to go to Serie A.





According to information from RMC Sports, two English clubs, in addition to AC Milan and especially Chelsea, are interested in Neymar Jr. Just automatically extended by PSG until 2027, the Brazilian will be difficult to dislodge due to the huge salary he receives in the French capital (about 3 million euros per month). Few clubs are able to financially support the arrival of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder. Among them, we can say find Manchester United and Newcastle. The Red Devils, who could lose the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, would see in Neymar, yet author of an average season with PSG (28 games, including 22 in L1, 13 goals, 8 assists), his successor.

In Newcastle, who finished 11th in the Premier League, the former Santos and FC Barcelona player would be the star of the Saudis’ new project. Valued at 75 million euros by the site TransfermarktNeymar could however leave for a lesser sum, PSG having an interest in selling him because of a salary deemed too high in relation to the performance of the player, and especially his multiple absences.

Naples on Keylor Navas

In Italy, La Repubblica reveals that the 3rd of Serie A, Naples, would intend to secure the services of the doorman of 35 years. While he should, in all likelihood, be Gianluigi Donnarumma’s understudy at PSG next year, Keylor Navas would welcome a departure, and PSG will not bother him to satisfy his desire to leave the French club.

The Italian club, which is having difficulty discussing a contract extension with the holder in goal, Alex Meret, would think of the Costa Rican from PSG in the event of a failure of negotiations. Keylor Navas could be seduced by this track, while Naples will play in the Champions League next season.