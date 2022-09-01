PSG offer Chelsea ‘sensational deal’ to sign Neymar

Chelsea are being offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar with the Ligue 1 champions ready to let go of a star striker. Chelsea for its part is ready to take out the checkbook for the Brazilian striker.

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is looking to further support Thomas Tuchel a few hours before the summer transfer window

Boehly wants Tuchel to have a full squad before the end of the transfer window as the Blues are currently the biggest spenders in the Premier League.

Neymar has flourished for PSG at the start of the season, managing eight goals and six assists in just five appearances.

There had been speculation that the Brazilian could leave Parc des Princes earlier this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has commented on whether the former Barcelona striker is part of the Ligue 1 side’s project or not.

It didn’t go down well with the player, with reports claiming the Brazilian was subsequently open to leaving the French side.

However, an automatic renewal materialized in July which would extend Neymar’s stay at the club until 2027.

Chelsea are in dire need of attacking reinforcements after a disappointing start to the season.

The Blues started the season with two wins, two losses and a draw and lack real firepower.

The performances of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were criticized while new signing Raheem Sterling was hailed.