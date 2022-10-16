PSG offers OM after a big Classic!

Olympique de Marseille will not have succeeded in bringing down Paris-Saint-Germain for the first time this season. The capital club, which hosted the Marseille club for the first Classic of the season, won by the narrowest of margins thanks to a goal from Neymar Jr just before half-time. Samuel Gigot left his partners ten to twenty minutes from time.

Neymar Jr showers OM on the gong!

The first half started very well for Paris-Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi had two face to face with Pau Lopez in the first minutes of play but failed to open the scoring. The Spanish goalkeeper, in Olympic form this evening, didn’t let anything pass against multiple attempts from Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. OM offered their biggest opportunity at the start of the match in the first fifteen minutes. Jonathan Clauss is launched on his side by Mattéo Guendouzi and crosses well in the direction of Alexis Sanchez, who only misses a few centimeters to open the scoring. The chances are numerous on both sides, while Danilo Pereira and Éric Bailly had to give up their place due to injury.

Just before half-time, Marco Verratti comes out quite hard on Amine Harit near the surface, without making a mistake. If the two midfielders hurt each other, the game continues and Kylian Mbappé is found in the left corner of the surface. The Parisian number 7 finds Neymar Jr in the middle, who resumes without control by opening his right foot and finding the way to the net. OM are therefore paying for their lack of realism in this very, very high level match.

Leg unpins, OM slips for the 2nd time

As soon as the locker room returns, Olympique de Marseille thinks of obtaining a penalty for a handball from Nordi Mukiele following a strike from Alexis Sanchez. Against all odds, Clément Turpin was not called by the VAR, while the entire Parc des Princes held their breath on this occasion. A few minutes later, Chancel Mbemba inserts himself into the Paris area and pushes Gianluigi Donnarumma to relax, while the ball took the path of the skylight. PSG will then regain control of the game and put pressure on OM.

In the 72nd minute of play, Samuel Gigot, who entered the game to compensate for the injury of Éric Bailly, unpins completely and leaves his partners at ten. 45 meters from goal, the central defender tackles Neymar Jr from behind, without touching him. The Marseillais is expelled and triggers a small scuffle between the two teams. OM will not be able to come back up to par and chain a second consecutive defeat for the first time this season.

Paris SG – Marseille 1 – 0

League 1 standings