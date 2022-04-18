PSG / OM, a purge as a Classico!

This Sunday afternoon, I have you shared a pre-match ticket from Classic facing theOM. On this Monday morning, now place for a little debrief. the PSG won, but for the way, we’ll come back.

As I was able to explain yesterday, I was rather impatient at the idea of ​​following this Classic of the 32nd day of League 1. A state of affairs that greatly surprised me in view of the wear and tear that has come over me since the elimination in Champions League facing real Madrid. Wear already present before this fateful match in reality, the level and the nonchalance displayed by the Parisian players since the start of this season does not really allow us to get carried away, far from it. So I had a little hope. I said to myself, naïve that I am, that the men of Mauricio Pochettino would put on the heating blue at the end of the season, just to be somewhat forgiven. We saw a real offensive festival during the two deadlines preceding this clash at the top against theOlympic Marseille. Goals galore against Lorient and Clermont. But in the end, when you look more closely, even these encounters must have foreshadowed what would be played out on the lawn of the Princes Park this Sunday evening.

Indeed, if efficiency was in order, with highways left by our adversaries, we cannot either say that intensity was the key word of these last two matches, quite the contrary. The lack of intensity is certainly the most preponderant aspect of this exercise. In front of Dimitri Payet and consort, that’s what immediately jumped out at the kick-off. The advantage with this PSG, is that we can anticipate the physiognomy of a meeting during the first fifteen minutes. There, bingo, the tone was immediately set. So no intensity, no synchronized movement, no risk taking, a palpable feverishness, hello Gigio… Opposite, however, theOM did not, if at all, put on a threatening face. No, a lot of the time, the Phocaeans even seemed a bit embarrassed when the sphere was in their possession. But despite this, no coherent pressing was ever put in place. To say that this opposition staged the first two of the hexagonal elite is extremely sad. Because yes, we can, I think, easily classify this Classic as one of the weakest technically in recent years.

It is therefore Neymar Jr who opened the scoring before the quarter of an hour after a nice opening signed Marco Verratti. Moreover, concerning the Auriverde, he most certainly placed himself as the best Parisian on the lawn this Sunday evening. Not flamboyant either, he was still the only one to turn on the light in a dreary and dull evening. Since intensity and commitment were shelved, theOM was able to equalize for one of his first balls in the box, with a relaxed goal from Caleta-Car. Before the break, Kylian Mbappeon a guaranteed penalty, allowed his team to join the locker room with a short advantage.

Sometimes, we say to ourselves that it would be better for a meeting to end when the players return to the locker room. It would have saved us at least a monumental purge of 45 minutes. It’s simple, while we were already despairing of the distressing level displayed during the first act, the Red and Blue players managed to do even worse. I don’t even want to comment on this needy footballing mush. I’m sorry, the words may seem harsh to some, but on this Monday morning I do not have the heart to nuance. We had a catastrophic season in terms of play and the Mr. Pochettino come and tell us, at the end of this match, that the team can still improve… . The Argentinian coachplacid on his edge, almost imperturbable, waits until the 70th minute has passed to start making changes, and what changes! Georginio Wijnaldum for Gueye. And, highlight of the show, Mauro Icardi even had the chance to return to the pitch just before the final whistle. We weren’t sure Koh Lanta yesterday, but the immunity totems seem to be a business quite flowering.

To conclude, you will have understood, I was stunned by this match, by the attitude of our players. When I see Marco Verratti say that a Classic, it is not played, it is won…. I just want to climb directly on the roof of my building and try to reach the tree which is a good five meters away. With a bit of luck, I might manage to reach it… No, winning this Sunday evening for the PSG, it was just the strict, but then the strict, minimum. And if we have to settle for the minimum when we are called the PSGthat we offered such a season to his supporters and that we are playing against the historic rival on the lawn of his Princes Park, there is a big problem. There are six games left to play before this exercise comes to an end. I would like this charade to stop immediately for my part. I think we are reaching a point of no return. Things must evolve, the lines must move, and quickly.