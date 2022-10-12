Entertainment

PSG-OM: it smells good for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi should be able to hold his place for the Clasico between PSG and OM at the Parc des Princes.

In a sea of ​​controversy, Lionel Messi. Package against Benfica due to a contracture, the Argentinian is better. According to RMC, his calf is repaired and the staff should be able to line him up on Sunday during PSG-OM at the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1. The decision will be made on Saturday, during the last training session behind closed doors.

“Leo felt discomfort in his calf during the first game of the confrontation against Benfica. We thought, and he too thought he could participate in Tuesday’s game. Finally it is still limited, estimated the coach of the capital club on Monday. There was very little delay, six days, between the two games and it’s a calf. It is much better, he is very confident but he still has this unpleasant feeling which means that in a match of this importance, he preferred to abstain, ”explained Christophe Galtier on Monday.

The decision was made not to field him against Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League. He was therefore in the stands on Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes.

