PSG-OM: Lionel Messi is uncertain

Yesterday, Christophe Galtier was reassuring at a press conference about Lionel Messi, on the eve of facing Benfica: “we will see in the next few days, but yes, it is very likely that he will be present”. But Leo Messi still seems uncertain at the moment for the “Classic” against OM this Sunday (8:45 p.m.), as reported The Team. The “Pulga” has had a calf contracture since the first leg against Benfica (1-1), on October 5 (out in the 82nd).

What’s next after this ad

The 35-year-old Argentine star missed the trip to Reims and will miss the return leg at the Parc des Princes tonight against the Benfica Eagles. The striker does not want to take any risks and seems ready to wait another 10 days if necessary, until the trip to Ajaccio on October 21.

For this day of the Champions League, we offer you exclusively with our partner Unibet a bonus of 200 € with the code FMUNI. Create your account today and bet €200 on PSG’s 2-1 win over Benfica for a chance to win €1,520 (odds 7.60). (odds subject to variation)

Follow the PSG – BENFICA meeting in the Champions League. Click here to subscribe to RMC Sport and access the match.