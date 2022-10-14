PSG-OM: Lionel Messi “operational” for the clasico

Good news for PSG and Christophe Galtier. Lionel Messi should be present this Sunday evening during the clasico against Olympique de Marseille after two games away. “Léo trained this (Friday) morning normally with the group, explains the Parisian coach at a press conference. We’ll see tomorrow morning during the last training. But as I speak to you, Leo is operational”.

Embarrassed in the calf after the first leg in Lisbon on October 5 (1-1), the Ballon d’Or 2021 had to withdraw for the trip to Reims (0-0) and for the return against Benfica at the Parc des Princes (1 -1). Prior to this week, Messi had PSG’s most playing time since the start of the season. Key man for Christophe Galtier and the offensive animation, he should therefore be able to hold his place against OM.