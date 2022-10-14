PSG-OM: Lionel Messi “operational” for the clasico
Good news for PSG and Christophe Galtier. Lionel Messi should be present this Sunday evening during the clasico against Olympique de Marseille after two games away. “Léo trained this (Friday) morning normally with the group, explains the Parisian coach at a press conference. We’ll see tomorrow morning during the last training. But as I speak to you, Leo is operational”.
Embarrassed in the calf after the first leg in Lisbon on October 5 (1-1), the Ballon d’Or 2021 had to withdraw for the trip to Reims (0-0) and for the return against Benfica at the Parc des Princes (1 -1). Prior to this week, Messi had PSG’s most playing time since the start of the season. Key man for Christophe Galtier and the offensive animation, he should therefore be able to hold his place against OM.
During this press conference, the Parisian coach was annoyed by the media environment linked to the multiple cases. He nevertheless managed to talk about the next match and did not rule out changing the system given the absence of Ramos (suspended) in addition to that of Kimpembe (convalescent). Paris could therefore present themselves with a four-man defense protected by a midfielder composed of Verratti, Vitinha and Ruiz. In front, Messi will find his place in support of Mbappé and Neymar.