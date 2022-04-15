PSG-OM, Paris-Roubaix, tennis in Monte-Carlo… Where to follow the sporting events of the weekend?

A sumptuous weekend of sport awaits you on April 16 and 17, 2022. Here are the channels on which you can follow the L1 classic PSG-OM or the queen of the Paris-Roubaix classics.

The sunny days are back and the sports program is in keeping. For this weekend of April 16 and 17, 2022, the program is particularly enticing. Saturday, from 1:25 p.m. on C8 and Eurosport 1, there is tennis with the semi-finals of Monte Carlo Masters 1000, the first major event of the season on clay. At 1:35 p.m., it’s the women’s cycling race Paris-Roubaixon France 3, which will host the day.

Another highlight of this Saturday afternoon, the departure of the 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle, at 3 p.m. on the L’Equipe channel and Eurosport 2. A race which, as its name suggests, will be on view until Sunday at the same time. The Rugby Champions Cup will also be on the program this weekend, with in particular duels on Saturday between La Rochelle and Bordeaux-Bègles (4 p.m. on France 2 and beIN Sports 1), Leicester and Clermont (6:30 p.m. on France 4 and beIN Sports 1), Ulster and Toulouse (beIN Sports 1).

Paris-Roubaix, queen of the classics

The League 1 (32nd day) will also be in the spotlight on Saturday with Saint-Etienne – Brest (5 p.m. on Prime Video) and Lille-Lens (9 p.m. on Canal+ Décalé), before the day ends in style with a great classic of world handball between French and Spaniards (friendly match at 9:05 p.m. on the L’Equipe channel).

Sunday April 17, while following the common thread of the end of 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycleyou will be able to live the most beautiful of the cycling classics, “The Hell of the North”, with the men’s race of Paris-Roubaix. See you from 10:50 a.m. on France 3 and Eurosport 2 for this monument followed with fervor by millions of viewers. At 3 p.m. (C8 and Eurosport 1), the final of Monte Carlo Masters 1000 will stand on the Rock. The Champions Cup rugby will see the round of 16 second leg come to an end, with in particular the Racing 92-Stade Français derby (4:15 p.m. on beIN Sports 2).

PSG-OM, classic of Ligue 1

The League 1 will experience a prosperous day culminating in a great classic of our championship. Everything will start at 1 p.m. with Nice-Lorient (Prime Video), then a series of matches at 3 p.m. (Nantes-Angers, Montpellier-Reims, Troyes-Strasbourg and Metz-Clermont, all on Prime Video). At 5 p.m., Lyon and Bordeaux will face off (Canal+ Sport and Prime Video) before the timeless clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille at 8:45 p.m. (Prime Video).

