PSG. One more year in Paris for Lionel Messi?

Will Lionel Messi and PSG be linked for another year? This is the current trend. The Spanish sports daily Marca announces this Thursday that the capital club wishes to extend the Argentine prodigy for a season.

Messi, a contract until 2023, and after?

The golden sevenfold contract runs until June 2023. Paris would therefore like to have it extended until 2024. And, contrary to what is regularly mentioned, Messi would not have an option for an additional year. ‘where the Parisian will to prolong one of the best players in history.

For the moment, the Argentinian clan has not received any clear offer from the Parisian leaders. For his part, Messi would like to wait until the end of the World Cup to make his decision. The ex-Barcelonian is waiting to see his real form before deciding whether or not to continue his career.

An important marketing windfall

The Parisian leaders are not mistaken: having Lionel Messi in their ranks brings in a lot of money in terms of marketing. Last season, the arrival of the native of Rosario at PSG would have brought 10 new sponsorship contracts to the club. If “La Pulga” were to extend within the club led by Christophe Galtier, Paris could therefore earn valuable income, in addition to having a competitive training to win the Champions League.

