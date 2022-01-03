Sports

PSG opening for Icardi, but Morata’s farewell can also open the doors to Scamacca

LIBERO – PSG OPENING FOR ICARDI, BUT THE GOODBYE OF MORATA CAN OPEN THE DOORS ALSO IN SCAMACCA

Libero - PSG opening for Icardi, but Morata's farewell can also open the doors to ScamaccaAs Libero reports this morning, the Juventus transfer market is also intertwined with Barcelona’s choices. With Morata getting closer to Barça, the bianconeri need a substitute. The PSG has opened to the hypothesis of a loan (but onerous and with the obligation of …

JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE

Juventus-Cagliari 2-0: Bernardeschi on the shields, Szcesny decisive, Alex Sandro the worst, Morata and Kean complete each otherSzczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in …

THE LEAGUE POSTPONES THE 15TH DAY OF THE SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP AND THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP

The League postpones the 15th day of the Primavera championship and the quarter-finals of the Italian CupThe Serie A League, considering the increase in infections from Covid, has decided to postpone the 15th day of the Primavera 1 championship, scheduled for next weekend, and the matches of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup of the category. Juventus should have …

LIVE TJ – DOUBLE SESSION FINISHED. DYBALA IN A GROUP. FLU SYNDROME FOR PILGRIMS AND KAIO JORGE

LIVE TJ - Double session ended. Dybala in a group. Flu syndrome for Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge17:16 – DOUBLE SESSION FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the Juventus day: “On January 6, at 8.45pm, Napoli will arrive at the Allianz Stadium and, at Continassa , Juventus continues to work …

