PSG owner furious over elimination and wants Neymar to leave the club

2022-03-10

The directive of PSG is taking action on the matter after the new failure in the Champions League, where they were eliminated by the Real Madrid when they already had the tie on track thanks to goals from Mbappe.

Harsh criticism against Neymar after being eliminated from the Champions League

However, the merengue team knew how to recover in the last 25 minutes and turned the score around to advance to the quarterfinals. This provoked a brutal anger among the high command of the PSGthat they would have in their sights the departure of one of their footballers.

Many were the players singled out after the debacle, although in the leadership leadership and in Qatar there is one who stands out above the rest. and that is Neymar.

According to the French journalist Roman Molinathe emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani He would be very angry about the elimination and seriously assesses the possibility of selling ‘Ney’ in the next transfer market, which will start in July.