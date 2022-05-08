PSG Paris Saint-Germain: Neymar: “Social networks are dangerous; when you don’t play well, it’s not good for your head”

ANDhe brazilian Neymar has referred to all the criticism received this year about the lawn in a chat with his friend Diego Ribas, Flamengo player. “Of course nobody wants to be booed, and more if you play at home. It’s sad, but I had to find strength somewhere. I remembered all the people who helped me get to where I am today., and I try to play for them. I can’t let myself get booed and let my family down. There are games where you can play for the fans, when everything is fine. Then there are the boos, and then I cling to my family,” Neymar said.

Neymar he has been the target of criticism from the PSG fans in some phases of this season. The followers have focused on him, in addition to other players, much of the disappointment with the team’s performance. The fans do not forgive Champions League elimination against Real Madrid, despite having won Ligue 1.

I can’t let myself get booed and let my family down.”

PSG player, very active on social mediaalso referred to how they should be handled to avoid being affected by some comments from fans.

“Social networks… I think they hurt more than they help. Because if you play well and go to watch, it’s all good news and smiles. But when you don’t play well, it’s not good for your head. If there is no one to help you get through those moments, it is very hard. Social media is a very dangerous thing nowadays.”

Social networks… I think they harm more than they help”

On the disappointment this season with PSG at be eliminated from the Champions League against Real MadridHe said: “I really wanted to win the Champions League with PSG this time, but unfortunately we couldn’t.”

I’m preparing myself physically and mentally so that everything goes well and this time we have a ‘Brazilian World Cup’. Give my life for it”

Neymar, however, prefers to forget the disappointment and is already looking to future challenges: “Now I want to end 2022 with the World Cup title. I’m preparing myself physically and mentally so that everything goes well and this time we have a ‘Brazilian World Cup’. Give my life for it, I’ve already played it twice and I know how it works. If you’re not prepared, the opportunity is gone, so I can’t let it go.”

The Brazilian is a player identified with Santos, the club in which he trained as a player. But in his talk with Diego Ribas, he remembered an anecdote from the 2019 Copa Libertadores final between River and Flamengo. “We saw the game with friends at home. One was a flamenco fan, a fanatic. We were cheering for Flamengo and when Gabriel (Gabigol) scored the second goal we started screaming and I said: ‘Damn, I’m from Flamengo’, hahaha,” he recalled.

I said: ‘Damn, I’m from Flamengo'”

“It’s not because it’s Flamengo, I think it was more because of the players they had. Most of those who were they were my friends or acquaintances of the selection. We cheered on our friends, and seeing their happiness was incredible. It was as if he had participated in the title, so much so that he called out to Gabriel. They made history, and my father and I jumped hugging each other”continued