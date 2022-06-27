PSG: “People talk if Messi doesn’t score 50 goals”, for Herrera the Argentinian remains the greatest of all time

The difficult first season at the Parc des Princes should not be held against the legacy left by the Argentinian, according to his Spanish team-mate.

Lionel Messi remains the greatest footballer of all time in the eyes of Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Ander Herrera, who believes the Argentine’s struggles to be prolific in his debut Ligue 1 campaign should not diminish his legacy . The veteran striker left FC Barcelona last summer for the Parc des Princes.

Herrera puts Messi’s weak record into perspective

He added another league to his tally by winning Ligue 1. But compared to his usual performances at Camp Nou, the 35-year-old striker struggled to find the net, scoring just 11 goals in 37 appearances . But Herrera believes a season below expectations should not force him to rigorously assess his abilities at this stage of his career.

“You ask for 50 goals per season”, Herrera told AS. “From there, if he doesn’t score them, people talk. Also, let’s not forget that Leo had the all-time record in Ligue 1: he hit the post 10 times! If he had scored 10 more goals, it would have been a very good season for Leo. But for me, he is the best ever, without question. Now I admire him even more for the way he manages his daily life with complete humility, [et] always with a smile for people.”

“Kylian can get a lot out of Leo”

With the Argentinian in their ranks, PSG have found their way back to the title in France, after losing it to Lille last season, thanks to Kylian Mbappé, and the decision of the French international to give up a transfer. to Real Madrid in favor of a new contract in the capital has been one of the most scrutinized saga of the year.

The association between the seven-time Ballon d’Or and the 2018 world champion will therefore continue and this partnership between two very great players can only be beneficial for the French international according to Ander Herrera: “Kylian can shoot a lot from Leo. He’ll put the ball in the right place and with his speed he’ll run into the keeper, where he’s deadly”.

“Maybe Messi doesn’t need 50 goals anymore. It’s like Cristiano Ronaldo, they never lower their level“, concluded Ander Herrera. Admittedly, Lionel Messi will not need to score 50 goals next season to respond to criticism, but he will have to respond to the most important moments of the season or risk being heckled again. .