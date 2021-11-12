Psg player attacked, rival-companion Corriere.it released

The bolted attack remains a mystery. The clues against Diallo are not enough. And Hamraoui’s lover and phone threats appear

PARIS – Aminata Diallo, the 27-year-old reserve of Paris Saint-Germain suspected of having the 31-year-old owner Kheira Hamraoui injured in the legs to take her place, was released yesterday evening without any formal charge, a few hours before the deadline expired (this morning) of pre-trial detention.

The investigation continues and Aminata Diallo remains involved, even if the clues against her are not sufficient for other measures. The elements that still do not convince the investigators are the strange route chosen by Diallo to drive his friend and rival Hamraoui home by car; the low speed of the car right where the two attackers made it stop; the fact that the men with their faces covered took only Hamraoui and barred them, without touching Diallo.

In favor of Diallo, on the other hand, the fact that during the interrogations she appeared very solid in vouching for his innocence (twice refusing to call the lawyer), he answered all questions by collaborating with the investigators, and that even against the other arrested person, a friend already in prison in Lyon, they were not found overwhelming evidence. In recent weeks a man, who says he was Kheira Hamraoui’s lover for three years, made threatening phone calls to her and three PSG comrades.