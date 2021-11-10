Psg player Kheira Hamraoui attacked in the street: teammate Aminata Diallo stopped
Kheira Hamraoui, midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, was violently attacked in the street last week and his teammate, both in the club and in the transalpine representative, Aminata Diallo, present at the moment, was placed in custody by the police who showed up early in the morning at his home in Marly-le-Roi. The news was confirmed by the club from the French capital. “Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the police arrest this morning of Aminata Diallo by the Regional Judicial Police Service of Versailles as part of the investigation opened following an attack that took place last Thursday evening against players of the club “, reads the press release from the football club, which confirms the information revealed by the sports newspaper ‘L’Equipe’.
The attack on the footballers by masked men with bars
Hamraoui, a 31-year-old midfielder who had just returned from Barcelona after winning the Champions Cup, was absent in the match played by PSG on Tuesday evening, which overwhelmed Real Madrid 4-0 in the women’s Champions League, in her place on the field by the 26-year-old Aminata. Diallo. The “personal reasons” adduced to explain the forfeit have therefore found an answer from the news. As the French sports newspaper explains, on Thursday evening Hamraoui was driving home with Diallo and two other companions after a dinner organized by the company at the Bois de Boulogne, when they are stopped by several masked men in balaclavas who drag the veteran out. from the car and hit her in the legs with bars. According to ‘L’Équipe’, Hamraoui had several stitches placed on both the lower limbs and the hands in the nearby hospital in Poissy. Based on the first information, Diallo was stopped by the police to at least be questioned about the serious episode, but according to what transpires her role in the attack would be primary, due to the rivalries with her colleague within the club and the national team.