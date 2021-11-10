Psg player Kheira Hamraoui attacked in the street: teammate Aminata Diallo stopped

Kheira Hamraoui, midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, was violently attacked in the street last week and his teammate, both in the club and in the transalpine representative, Aminata Diallo, present at the moment, was placed in custody by the police who showed up early in the morning at his home in Marly-le-Roi. The news was confirmed by the club from the French capital. “Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the police arrest this morning of Aminata Diallo by the Regional Judicial Police Service of Versailles as part of the investigation opened following an attack that took place last Thursday evening against players of the club “, reads the press release from the football club, which confirms the information revealed by the sports newspaper ‘L’Equipe’.

The attack on the footballers by masked men with bars