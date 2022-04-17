PSG player was left out of training for being late

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.17.2022 06:46:04





Layvin Kurzawa, defense of PSGexperienced an awkward moment when he arrived 15 minutes late for the team’s training because no one opened the doors of the venue Camp des Logeswhere the Parisian team prepared the duel against Olympique Marseille in it Ligue 1 Classic from France.

The defense had special permission to attend a medical appointment, however, it seems that there was some miscommunication or Mauricio Pochettino he was simply relentless in enforcing the regulations, they call him the Sheriff for a reason.

The television cameras captured the moment when the left back, who is not usually a starter with Pochettinowaited in his luxurious Ferrari until some employee opened the door, but he did not succeed for a while.

???? Layvin Kurzawa arrived 15 minutes late for PSG training and no one opened the main gate to the venue. The player had to turn his Ferrari around and ended up entering the other way. pic.twitter.com/3jsEoF4ROd – Touch Sports (@ToqueSports) April 16, 2022

Only Pochettino will be able to clarify if Kurzawa should have arrived on time or not despite your medical appointment.

About the Clasico against Marseilles, Pochettino highlighted how complicated a new French Classic will be

“We have a group of players who already know how special a classic is for us, for the club, for our families. Every week is different, we have talked about the importance of the three points for end the season in the best possible way, Let’s hope that tomorrow we can be in our best version to be close to victory, which is the fundamental objective”, he said in a conference.

​