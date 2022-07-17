PSG players have arrived in Japan

After his victory against Quevilly-Rouen this Friday (2-0), the PSG will perfect his physical preparation for the Japan as part of his 2022 summer tour. A journey with sporting but also economic issues. Thus, a delegation of a hundred people, including players and staff, took part in the trip. After more than 13 hours of flight, the Parisians landed at the airport of Tokyo this Sunday at the beginning of the afternoon, before arriving at their hotel, the Ritz Carlton (in the neighborhoods of Roppongi), around 3 p.m., as reported by The Team.

Mbappé first on the applause meter

And unsurprisingly, a crowd of 200 people were waiting for the Rouge & Bleu at the exit of the bus, “some already wearing the new home shirt of the 2022-2023 season and even a special kimono PSGcreated especially for this Japan Tour 2022. » If the stars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and also Marco Verratti were expected, it is above all Kylian Mbappe who was the first to the applause meter, as indicated THE. On their side, The Parisian and the PSG Japanthrough their account Twitterunveiled the videos of the arrival of the Parisians in Tokyo. The Rouge & Bleu program will be busy on Sunday: A presentation ceremony (with Christophe Galtier, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe) of the tour will take place in front of several local media at 5 p.m. Japanese (10 a.m. in France), followed by a light training session for the Parisians.

The arrival of @KMbappe and @PSG_inside in Tokyo for the Japan Tour 2022. Images @le_Parisien_PSG pic.twitter.com/UYtZAs1fGy — The Parisian | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) July 17, 2022