PSG prepares star exit after disappointing season

Players like Ángel Di María, Draxler, Paredes, Kehrer and Kurzawa would be on a list of players who will leave PSG at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain has already defined some names that will not continue in the club, after the disappointing season. According to information from the Gallic newspaper L’Equipethe side Kurzawathe defender Kehrer and the midfielders Walls, Draxler Y Say Maria They will not continue at the club next season.

The case of the veteran Say Maria not surprising. The player ends his contract at the end of this season, and the Parisian team understands that he should not renew the contract.

The Argentine recognizes that he must sign the last great contract of his career due to his age. However, he would have to lower his financial aspirations considerably. Juventus Y Atletico Madrid They have already shown interest in getting their services.

On the other hand, the German Draxler It is regarded as a disappointment in Paris. The midfielder was signed with “star” status in 2016, but he did not perform as expected and became a regular player. His destiny could be German football or the Seville from Spain.

The situation of the Paredes midfielder is the most curious. The Argentine came to PSG three seasons ago, for 40 million euros and was considered a starter in the team Mauricio Pochettino. The newspaper ensures that, despite the fact that the player has a close relationship with the stars Messi Y Neymarhis future must be Italian football.

After securing the French Championship title, the Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field this Friday, in a duel against Strasbourg.