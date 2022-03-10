“PSG president and director showed aggressive behavior,” says UEFA report

Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo, president and sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, went down to the locker room after the elimination of their team to reproach referee Makkelie for his behavior in Real Madrid’s first goal, according to sources inform ESPN.

UEFA’s own report, after the second leg of the round of 16, echoes the incident.

Section 7. Description of incidents after the game.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi exploded after the elimination of his team from the Champions League. Getty Images

“The president and the technical director of PSG showed aggressive behavior and tried to enter the referees’ locker room. When the referee asked them to leave, they blocked the door and the president deliberately hit the pennant of one of the assistants, breaking it.”

Meanwhile, a Real Madrid worker recorded everything with his cell phone. Suddenly, both Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo took notice and the sports director pounced on said worker to demand that he delete all the images.

According to a witness to ESPNthe situation “could not be more tense and the mobile went to the ground”.

ESPN has been able to confirm that the images of the terminal, as well as those of the security cameras have been sent to UEFA.

The events began in the box. After Donnarumma’s mistake and Benzema’s subsequent robbery, which ended with the Frenchman scoring Madrid’s first goal, several shouts, not at all appropriate, were already heard from the adjacent boxes by PSG representatives.

When Benzema scored the second goal, the behavior of the Parisian leadership went further, with shouts and complaints against the Dutch referee. Eyewitness sources reveal ESPN that these comments “are not typical of a place like a presidential box.”

But the thing went further. At the end of the match, Nasser Al-Khelaifi left the box at the Santiago Bernabéu angry and shouting. Together with Leonardo, always by his side, they went down to the locker room area, banging on the walls.

Upon reaching the aforementioned area, they opened one of the doors where they thought Makkelie would be, but they got confused. It was the office of Mejía Dávila, a former professional referee and, currently, in charge of handling the arbitration issue within Real Madrid. The same sources relate to ESPN the stupor with which the witnesses witnessed that: “We couldn’t believe it.”

When they made sure that the referee’s door was the correct one, the two directors began to punch the door shouting “it’s a shame”, in relation to Benzema’s alleged foul on Donnarumma in the first Madrid goal.

In addition, they tried to block the entrance and hit objects that were in the room.