PSG Press Review: Benfica, Donnarumma, Mbappé-Neymar…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The match against SL Benfica in the Champions League, Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes imperial again, the low number of kilometers traveled by the Parisians in C1, QSI buys back part of the SC Braga, a connection to be found between Mbappé and Neymar and the different options to compensate for the absence of Lionel Messi.

In today’s edition, The Team dedicates its front page to tonight’s game by titling “The Pivotal Game”referred to the last words of Kylian Mbappe on its pivotal role in PSG. Above all, this meeting can allow the Rouge & Bleu to take a big step towards qualification by trying to regain the flamboyant game of the start of the season. After the first weeks where it was a matter of records and invincibility, Christophe Galtier feels the wind turning lately. Between a three-man defense that shows its limits, an infirmary that is starting to fill up and the last remarks of Kylian Mbappe, “the Parisian coach knows the next essential European meeting to maintain serenity in the ranks”, notes the sports daily. Above all, his team will have to end their series of two matches without a win. For this, the PSG will try to display as little imbalance as possible in its 3-4-3 system but above all to be effective against opposing goals, something rare these days. Indeed, the Parisians need to start a new cycle of good results, but during his major displays this season (Lille, Lyons, Juventus), the Red & Blue “showed certain resources to impose themselves. This establishes that when their focus and craving levels are at their peak, not much bad happens to them. » Thus, a victory against the Portuguese club this Tuesday evening would validate almost (or even definitively according to the result of the Juventus) a qualification for the round of 16 of Champions League.

The sports daily also focuses on Gianluigi Donnarumma. Performing for a few matches, the Italian goalkeeper brings important points to the PSG. A good omen after a period of uncertainty. It started as soon as the international break with decisive parades against the Hungary (1-0) to allow italy to qualify for the Final Four of Nations League. A performance that had been hailed by the transalpine press. Above all, the 23-year-old goalkeeper confirmed just behind with the PSG in draws against Benfica Lisbon (1-1) and the Reims Stadium (0-0) by multiplying the decisive parades in order to maintain the invincibility of his training this season. “His almost double meter (1.96 m) has once again become a strong argument for the Champions of France, even if his kicking game is still questionable”finds THE. After a complicated first season marked by the alternation with Keylor Navas, Gigio Donnarumma has definitely become the number 1 goalkeeper this season, a decision shared by Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos. For his part, the Costa Rican goalkeeper tried, at first, to fight for his place before considering a departure during the summer transfer window. “He agreed with Naplesagreed to make a financial effort, before the operation topped out for some €500,000 onlyAntero Henrique refused to settle. » For his part, the 2021 European champion had a lackluster start to the season before taking on another dimension in recent weeks. He confirmed his number 1 spot which he will keep all season, barring injury.

The Team highlights a statistic. On average over the first three matches of Champions Leaguethe PSG is the club that runs the fewest kilometres. A trend that was already observed in previous seasons. This season, the average is around 104.6 km, the lowest among the 32 teams in this 2022-2023 edition. Even if there is better over the matches, it remains below the big formations like Manchester City (115.2 km). Already last season, the club from the capital was the formation that ran the least among the 16 teams qualified for the round of 16 of the competition (210 km) while some clubs reached the 230km mark. A phenomenon that already existed under the mandates of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino. “If this statistic does not say everything, it does deliver certain truths about the commitment, the mental aspect and the sacrifices that Parisians are ready to make on the pitch. »

A few factors may explain these figures. Firstly, the Parisian management does not make the physical parameter the number one criterion for its recruitment, unlike some other clubs which favor players according to their qualities in high-intensity races and their volume of play. the Parisian club has possession of the ball most of the time, “which can justify a less compelling need to run”even though Manchester City is the perfect counterexample in this area. In addition, the three-defender system can also have a role to play with one player less in midfield to make the effort.

Finally, the sports daily returns to the arrival of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in the share capital of SC Braga to the height of 21.67%. After Eupenthe owner of PSG continues to expand its web in the world of football. A choice that can be explained by the rise of Portuguese football in Europe in one of the best formations in the country behind the FC Portothe SL Benfica and the SportingPortugal. And if this partnership is not intended to make the Portuguese team a satellite club of the PSG, “Synergies could be created between the two entities, particularly in sports. » Thus, some Titis of the training center could become hardened in Portugal where there is a U23 championship. Furthermore, ” the PSG would also find themselves in the pole to recruit the best local hopefuls »precise THE.

On his side, The Parisian focuses instead on the connection to be reestablished between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Indeed, with the absence of Lionel Messithe two Parisians will have to find a relationship to win against the SL Benfica (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Football and RMC Sports 1) this Tuesday. With the package of the Pulgathe relationship on the pitch between the Frenchman and the Brazilian seems less natural. “The Argentinian is indeed directly involved in 7 goal situations with Neymar (3 passes addressed and 4 received from the Brazilian) and on 5 with Mbappe (5 assists). Between the French and the Brazilian, yet author of 22 goals between them, only three assists from Neymar bring them together on their common marching board. » In the absence of Lionel Messi, the performance of the other two offensive players is not at the same level. Especially since their relationship has evolved since their arrival in 2017, like the “penalty-gate” at the start of the season or the “like” of Neymar on social networks which would have been badly perceived.

But the smiles seen in training show that the two men have made their mark. Good news for the PSG who will have to rely on their two players to take a further step towards qualification, even if the two offensive players have not shown their best form for a few matches. “For the first time in a year, Kylian Mbappe has scored just two goals in his last six club appearances. Neymar, he remains on four consecutive outings without finding the net. A first, for him too, since last fall. » But at a press conference, Christophe Galtier recalled that there was always a complicity on the ground between his two attackers. As proof, three of the last four assists of Neymar in Champions League were sent to the French international.

Finally, the Ile-de-France daily wonders who will be the third striker following the package of Lionel Messi. And in the workforce three players can claim to evolve alongside Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Nowadays, Pablo Sarabia has a head start and seems to be the most obvious alternative. Behind the MNM, he is the offensive player most used by Christophe Galtier. In addition, his defensive efforts will be valuable, even if he will have to show more quality than in his match against Reims Stadium (0-0). On his side, Hugo Ekitike has a low chance of starting this encounter. Between its low use this season and its inexperience in Champions League, the French U20 international is not likely to tip the balance in his favor. But he has a unique profile in the workforce of the PSG. “The 1.90m center forward has the characteristics of a real pivot, capable of playing in fixation and serving as a fulcrum for Mbappe, who appreciates being able to evolve with an attacker of this style. » Finally, Carlos Soler is the last alternative solution. If his first tenure was not a success, the Spaniard especially lacks rhythm. But his versatility is a major asset both in attack and in the middle in a number 10 role where he could distribute good balls to the other two attackers.