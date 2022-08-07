PSG Press Review: Clermont, Neymar, Messi, notes…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, August 7, 2022. The brilliant victory of PSG on the lawn of Clermont Foot (5-0), Neymar Jr on fire and back at the very high level, Lionel Messi delights the Clermont public and the ratings of Parisians.

In today’s edition, The Team dedicates its front page to the victory of PSG by titrating “An opening recital. » Indeed, for their first match of the 2022-2023 season of League 1the players of Christophe Galtier held a veritable festival at Gabriel Montpied Stadium with a resounding 5-0 victory. Already great at Champions Trophy, Neymar Jr continued his momentum by scoring a goal and providing three assists.

Heckled by his own public last season and placed on the transfer list by his managers, the 30-year-old striker has shown an attractive face since the recovery in July. Because well beyond the balance sheet, the Parisian number 10 has above all regained a formidable efficiency in the last gestures, “with a desire to prioritize efficiency over spectacle. There are still a few extra gestures (17 lost balls) but nothing to do with a certain era. » Moreover, its physical dimension is in progress. If he still has not regained his velocity of 2017 or 2018, the 30-year-old Brazilian “has strong downforce and has regained an incisive first acceleration (over two or three metres). » Above all, it is again important over time. Last night, Neymar was decisive for the 9th time in a row in all competitions (11 goals and 6 assists), his longest series since December 2019-February 2020. This Saturday evening at Gabriel Montpied Stadiumthe striker PSG hurt on every shot and performed well in his defensive substitutions. Placed higher on the ground, he can in particular take advantage of the good balls of Marco Verratti and Vitinha.

Another sign of the rebirth of Neymar Jr : its excellent relationship with Lionel Messi in the field. “These two accelerate, exchange, combine between the lines”like the construction of the goal ofAshraf Hakimi. Finally, the Brazilian’s mindset has also changed. Indeed, he exerts the first pressing of his team and regularly covers the rises of Nuno Mendes in the left lane. Despite rumors of departure, Ney’ repeated several times his desire to continue with the Rouge & Bleu and he shows it on the pitch. ” And if Christophe Galtier had found the key to make the most of ‘Ney’? »

The sports daily goes into more detail on the Parisian performance in Auvergne (5-0). Just as in front of FC Nantes to Champions Trophy (4-0), the Parisians displayed an attractive and conquering face. Above all, the Rouge & Bleu put on a real show in front of the Clermont supporters, as evidenced by the acrobatic goal of Lionel Messi at the end of the game. Often in difficulty against teams in the second half of the table last season with a Kylian Mbappe as a saviour, this time, the capital club “continued to set the pace, his attackers to press high, his midfielders to sweep or cause shifts, his defenders to defend while advancing. » And without one Mory Diaw author of several decisive parades, the bill could have been heavier for Clermont, all with a variety of Parisian entertainment. Between lightning transitions, combined game and duplication, the PSG quickly manages to confuse the opponent. And besides Neymar Jr, another player has regained his luster. In effect, Lionel Messi shines since the recovery. Author of a double, he found the net in two consecutive meetings, a first since his arrival. “With his friend Neymarwaiting Kylian Mbappethey embody what PSG creative, voluntary and spectacular. »

PSG player ratings (The Team) : Donnarumma 5 – Ramos 5, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6 – Hakimi 6, Verratti 7, Vitinha 7, Mendes 6 – Messi 8 – Sarabia 4, Neymar 9 / Galtier 8

On his side, The Parisian also highlights the fine performance of the PSG. For their first outing of the season, the reigning French champions have shown a serious face and are already taking the lead in the League 1, pending the other results of the day. Yet without Kylian Mbappe, injured in the adductors, the Parisians shone, something impossible last season. the Gabriel Montpied Stadium was able to enjoy a duet Messi-Neymar in fire. “The Argentinian is on the pace, much more than last season, even if the players of Clermont stuck to his coattails every time the ball was taken. And Neymar ubiquitous goalscorer and triple decisive passer. » And yet everything is not yet perfect and some adjustments still need to be made. If the three defenders Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe are starting to get used to it, Christophe Galtier Had to replace them several times. On his side, Gigio Donnarumma will still have to work efficiently in his ball outings. But this Parisian team is starting to take its marks, like the performance of Vitinha. From now on, the Parisians expect a more raised opposition to confirm the beautiful first impressions.

The Ile-de-France daily also focuses on the performance of Neymar Jr. Number 10 of PSG was involved in four of his team’s five goals (1 goal and 3 assists) and above all he shows that he is the man in form at the start of the season. This Neymar version 2022-2023 is promising and sharp. As during the japan tour and at Champions Trophy, “The Brazilian once again seemed to be humming the ballad of happy people with the ball at his feet. » Thanks to his vista, his explosiveness and his passing quality, he delivered a top-flight performance. In addition, he showed less nervousness and exemplary despite several faults suffered. “Proof that the Neymar new came back, he scored his 70th goal in 93 outings this Saturday League 1. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been faster (87). »

Re Lionel Messi, his acrobatic goal will go around the world. Well served by Leandro Paredes, The Pulga delighted the audience with Clermont who gave him a nice ovation in return. Disappointing last season, the 35-year-old Argentinian shows his true face. A goal hailed by the Auvergnats coach, Pascal Gastien : “It’s a talent. What do you want me to tell you? Wonderful ! You can pay to see players like that! I’m lucky, I don’t pay, I get paid to see players like that. It’s extraordinary ! »

PSG player ratings (The Parisian) : Donnarumma 5 – Ramos 6, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 6 – Hakimi 7, Verratti 6.5, Vitinha 6, Mendes 6 – Messi 7.5 – Sarabia 6, Neymar 8

Finally, the Sunday newspaper also evokes this Parisian demonstration at Clermont. Without Kylian Mbappethe offensive sector of the PSG is doing well. With Neymar decisive four times, a Lionel Messi author of a double, and a Pablo Sarabia who “counts as a rookie since returning from a very successful loan spell at Portugal. » Only a month after his appointment, Christophe Galtier has set up a real collective. If we saw complicity on the lawn, in the stands there was also joy. ” Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos shared smiles and whispers. » Even though he knows he will be judged on the Champions League, Christophe Galtier has shown an attractive face since taking office and “nothing prevents you from appreciating the overall picture. »