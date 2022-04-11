PSG Press Review: degreasing, Neymar, supporters…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Monday, April 11, 2022. Neymar Jr finds good feelings with the Parisian jersey, the Rouge & Bleu wish to regenerate their workforce this summer, the call for support from Kylian Mbappé and Mauricio Pochettino to the Parisian Ultras for the Clasico against Marseille.

In today’s edition, The Parisian returns to the current form of Neymar Jr. Already decisive against FC Lorient (5-1) with a double, the number 10 of the PSG did it again this Saturday against Clermont (6-1) with a hat-trick and an assist, his best game since the start of the season. Good news as we approach Clasico against Marseille on April 17. Decisive just five times before the international break, the Brazilian doubled his counter in just two matches (10 goals and 6 assists). “His good connection with Messi and Mbappe does damage. Finally, she almost gives regrets as she arrives late. » After an ankle injury at the end of November, which deprived him of competition for almost three months, the Brazilian international is finding rhythm and sensations, but remains to confirm this good form when receiving Marseille Olympics.

Whistled by his own public since the elimination in the Champions League, Neymar Jr is considered the symbol of the club’s failure in C1. His two assists for Mbappe facing real Madrid and its Final 8 in Lisbon “are no longer enough to embellish a record deemed disappointing since his arrival in 2017.” Even if he is very far from his standards of a few years ago, the 30-year-old Brazilian must try to improve his game. Against Clermont, no dribble was counted on his account, a first for him in 87 matches League 1 with the PSG. Under contract until 2025, Neymar Jr must reinvent themselves in their style of play but “He must above all feel loved. This is what his closest circle keeps repeating. »

The Ile-de-France daily also returns to the speeches of Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe before receiving Marseille Olympics weekends (Sunday April 17 at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video). The two Parisians notably asked for the support of the public and the Ultras for this last shock of the season against the Marseille rival. However, “their request has little chance of succeeding. » Just after his fine performance against Clermontthe Parisian number 7 had asked for the support of his public for this poster: “We would like the supporters to be with us. We understand their disappointment. If they are with us it will be wonderful, if not, we will still do our job. » An almost similar speech held by the Argentine coach: “The supporters have the right to demonstrate, we are in a democracy. But we hope that they will be with us, and that they will put aside the disappointment and the rage that they have deep inside them. All this to demonstrate to the whole world a strong image of our club. » However, currently, it is unlikely to see a reconciliation between the different parties in the coming days. ” Unless there are intense negotiations, and unthinkable concessions from the club, there is little chance that they will be able to change their position before the Clasico.”reports LP. Indifference should once again be in the stands on the part of the Collective Ultras Paris (CUP).

On his side, The Team takes stock of the workforce PSG and the degreasing expected at the end of this 2021-2022 season. If the file Kylian Mbappe is one of the main priorities of the Parisian leaders at the end of the season, the future of several players also raises questions. Not very effective in this area for several years, the capital club could take advantage of this summer of 2022 to sell a few players from its workforce, especially as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to December 18) approaches. “because the three months preceding it could be decisive in the eyes of some coaches, and Parisians will want to have playing time in a club that they would not necessarily have by staying in the capital. » Thereby, Leandro Paredes (June 2023) and Julian Draxler (2024), injured until the end of the season, will be at a turning point in their career this summer and may be affected by a departure.

For the German, he seems to have changed his mind. “He measures a little better how unstable his place with the German team is if he doesn’t play more at club level. » He says he is ready to change clubs in order to participate in a third world Cup with his selection. On his side, Leandro Paredes will also have to ask questions about its future. One year from the end of his contract, the 27-year-old faces great competition in Argentina (De Paul, Lo Celso, Palacio, Rodriguez, Mac Allister). And not sure that the Argentinian international is considered a strong jersey in the middle of PSG for next season, he who ” does not enjoy a very high popularity rating throughout the Parisian locker room”, according to the sports daily. Thereby, Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler are among the salable players for this summer, as are Ander Herrera, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer.

But the PSG will also have to strengthen during this transfer window. Firstly, the club from the capital will exercise the purchase option of €40m from the SportingPortugal in order to secure definitively the services of Nuno Mendes. Moreover, Pablo Sarabiaauthor of a very good season with Sporting CP, should be retained by the Rouge & Bleu. “The Portuguese club cannot afford to keep the Spanish international striker (29 years old)”who is still under contract until 2024 with the Parisian club.