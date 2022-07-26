PSG Press Review: Galtier, balance, Mukiele, Mbappé…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The axes of progression in the 3-4-1-2 scheme, the winners of the tour in Japan, Kylian Mbappé and his desire to participate in the Olympics 2024 and Nordi Mukiele arrives in Paris.

In today’s edition, The Team focuses on the game system that you want to put in place Christophe Galtier. Since the beginning of the preparation, the coach of the PSG basically works in a 3-4-1-2 game pattern. If the Rouge & Bleu show great offensive power, they will above all have to find a balance in their game in order to avoid being too exposed to opposing attacks. Thus, the next recruitment of Nordi Mukiele can provide an additional solution in this tactical scheme. Immediately after the victory over Gamba Osaka (6-2), the French technician rightly underlined this balance to be found between the offensive phase and the defensive withdrawal: “Even if we never want to concede goals or concede too many chances, the DNA of my players is to play, to take risks, to attack and to score the most goals and above all we must not not try to change that (…) JI would like that, over the duration of the match, we would be more difficult to beat when we have to defend as a team. It is an important axist. »

For the former Parisian, Edouard Cissethere is a lack of a more physical profile in the Rouge & Bleu midfield, especially for the big matches: “ For the L1, it will be fine, but evolve with only two midfielders including Verrattiwhich does not have the best performance in the defensive engagement, in Champions League, seems risky to me. A bigger and more powerful midfielder is missing”said the former midfielder to The Team. From now on, Christophe Galtier will have a few days to fine-tune this tactical scheme at Lodge Camp before the Champions Trophy facing FC Nantes next July 31. An important match for the Parisians in order to get their season off to a good start against the people of Nantes who have an extra week of preparation and who have not been affected by the jet lag and a long trip to the other side of the globe.

The sports daily also takes stock of this tour of the PSG to Japan. With three victories in as many games played, some players have distinguished themselves. A nice rise in power for the men of Christophe Galtier approaching the resumption of League 1. The attacking trio Neymar-Mbappe-Messi “has shown great promise. All three players appeared legged and sharp. » With 165 minutes played, Lionel Messi showed a good form and seems to have regained his thrust. On his side, Neymar Jr also showed his advantage during this summer tour in the land of the Rising Sun with goals and a good passing quality. Returned to training later than his two attacking friends, Kylian Mbappe “did not seem penalized by his extra week of vacation. »

Another satisfaction of this Japan Tour 2022, Vitinha. First recruit of the transfer window, the 22-year-old Portuguese made an express adaptation in three weeks and won over the staff and his partners. In the field, the midfielder “has shown himself to be intelligent, both in recovery and in his offensive initiatives. » Its complementarity with Marco Verratti was satisfied with the Gamba Osaka (6-2), although both profiles lack power and size. Finally, The Team also highlights Nuno Mendes. Author of his first goal with the PSG this Monday, the left side takes advantage of this scheme with three defenders to play a piston role. “His power and his tumbles in the left lane impressed the local public”but he still needs to polish the defensive aspect.

Two years from the start of Olympic Games 2024 at Paris, The Team goes back to the will of Kylian Mbappe to participate in this event with The french team. Already eager to play with the Blues during the Tokyo Olympicsthe striker PSG now aims to take part in the Olympic edition in Paris. “While he cannot yet be certain of competing in the Games because a lot can happen between now and then, he has obtained at least an oral guarantee (according to certain sources, no assurance on this sensitive subject would appear in his contract extension) of its managers to be released for the event. » This question was one of the topics discussed during discussions for its future both with the PSG that the real Madrid. The french team wants to form a more competitive group than the one that disappointed Tokyo with elimination from the group stage.

On his side, The Parisian evokes the transfer window of PSG and the next arrival of Nordi Mukiele coming from RB Leipzig. The right-back will become the transfer window’s third recruit and is expected to sign a five-year contract. In order to pursue and facilitate negotiations with the PSGthe 24-year-old player was released by his club and he was notably expected to Paris this Monday evening. For several weeks, the Parisian leaders have been talking with their German counterparts in order to buy out the last year of the French international’s contract. The former Montpellier player should be present when training resumes at Lodge Camp this Wednesday, reports the Ile-de-France daily.

Pending this officialization, the PSG continue to work on other files, “the most advanced being undoubtedly that of Lille Renato Sanches »reports LP. The Rouge & Bleu can however forget the track Gianluca Scamaccawho will engage with West Ham. But the Parisian leaders must also sell. ” To date, except Alphonse Areola and Marcin Bulkathe PSG has still not sold any players, despite a long list of undesirables remaining at Paris during the tour Japan »remember LP.