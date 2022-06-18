PSG Press Review: Galtier, Vitinha, Nasser, Leonardo…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, June 18, 2022. Christophe Galtier is getting closer to the Rouge & Bleu, the cordial relationship between the French technician and PSG in recent years, no financial agreement yet for the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino, Vitinha will become the first recruit of the summer transfer window and no UEFA sanction against Nasser al-Khelaïfi.

In today’s edition, The Parisian review the file Christophe Galtier and reports that the current coach of OGC Nice getting closer and closer to PSG. Indeed, in recent hours, the reigning French champions have contacted the Nice club to bring in the 55-year-old technician. Near Luis Campos, Christophe Galtier is the big favorite to take over from Mauricio Pochettino, “whose departure is recorded. » The Argentine coach should be thanked in the days to come. “The lawyers of the ex of Tottenham and the PSG found a separation agreement this week, one year from the end of his contract.reports LP. From now on, it remains to know the amount that the PSG to secure the services of Christophe Galtier, whose contract runs until 2024 with the OGCN. The sum of €5 million is notably mentioned by the Ile-de-France daily.

He’s the president Nasser al-Khelaifi who made direct contact with his counterpart in Nice, Jean-Pierre Rivierein order to move the case forward. “A phone call confirming that the option Galtier is now validated at all stages of the rocket PSGfrom Qatar at Luis Campos. » The new football adviser of the PSG wishes to reform his duet with Christophe Galtier as in his period at LOSC between 2017 and 2020. In addition, the two men have already discussed the future Paris transfer window together, again according to information from the Parisian. “The minimum priorities of the red and blue club for this summer are a defender (the track of the Slovak Milan Skriniar advance), two midfielders and a striker. » Christophe Galtier should be accompanied in its staff by João Sacramento, according to several media. But no communication on the arrival of the Nice coach is expected this weekend because the club of the capital must above all formalize the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. About the file Zinedine Zidane, exchanges did take place between the different parties but without reaching an agreement. The triple winner of the Champions League with the real Madrid has always given priority to The french team.

The Ile-de-France daily also gives details on the file Vitinha. As announced in recent hours, the midfielder of FC Porto is close to engaging with the PSG and to become the first recruit of the summer transfer window. And The Parisian goes even further by indicating that the 22-year-old midfielder “engaged on Friday evening. » Author of a full season with Sergio Conceicao (4 goals and 5 assists in 47 matches), the Portuguese new international was one of the targets of Luis Campos since June 10. Still according to information from LP, “The discussions ended even before the start of the weekend when the player’s release clause was set at 30 million euros. » His style of play (technique, good recovery and long and short play) will bring real added value to the Rouge & Bleu midfield. the PSG in particular exceeded Manchester United in this file. Vitinha will sign a contract until 2027.

The Parisian notably obtained an interview with the new player of the Women’s PSG, Lieke Martens. Shared excerpts here on our site.

On his side, The Team highlights the agreement between Christophe Galtier and the PSG these last years. Indeed, the former coach of LOSC has always had a respectful relationship with the Rouge & Bleu. Despite his ties with the Marseille rival (he was born in Marseille and wore the OM jersey), the 55-year-old technician has always been complimentary and respectful towards the capital club, as evidenced by his remarks before the final of Champions League in 2020: “As a Marseillais, I will be the first supporter of the PSG. I hope we will relive what happened in 1993 on the side of Marseille. I hope there will be the OM of 93 and the PSG of 2020. It is important for French football. It is important for the Parisian project. I’m a supporter, really a supporter of Paris and of Thomas Tuchel. » In the past, he has always had a benevolent communication with the various coaches who have passed through the PSG (Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, Thomas Tuchel). The same with the Parisian stars like his remarks at the time of the altercation between Neymar Jr and a Rennes supporter after the final of French Cup in 2019: “It’s only when you haven’t been a top athlete that you can’t understand that the person can have a reaction. I dare to hope that the disciplinary committee will be very lenient. »

The sports daily also provides an update on the file for the coaching position at PSG. Initially, the champions of France will have to separate from Mauricio Pochettino. “The principle of a separation with Mauricio Pochettino and its staff was recorded and communicated to the interested parties eight days ago but the two parties have not yet reached an agreement on severance pay.reports THE. The Parisian board still hopes to reduce the sum of 15 to 20 M€ but without success for the moment. On the other hand, the capital club continues discussions for its future coach. Thus, exchanges continue with OGC Nice for Christophe Galtierunder contract until 2024. “The French champions are confident to advance the coach’s file fairly quickly. » In the transfer window, the sports daily reports that other Titis should follow the same path asIsmael Gharbiwho signed his first professional contract with the PSG.

Finally, The Team gives details of the penalties for UEFA against Leonardo and Nasser al-Khelaifi following their behavior against the referee after the defeat in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League facing real Madrid. And only the former sporting director of the PSG received a one-game suspension for having “violated the basic rules of decent conduct” and for “Unbearable driving. » For his part, the President of the PSG did not receive any sanction. Nasser al-Khelaifi is “probably stayed relatively out of this heated exchange with the referees to end up not being penalized at all. » the PSG did not receive a fine either, specifies THE.