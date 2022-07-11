PSG Press Review: Geyoro, Mbappé, Zidane, preparation…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Monday, July 11, 2022. The preparation of PSG with the World Cup in the middle of the season, the last internationals returning to Camp des Loges this Monday, the underside of the false arrival of Zinedine Zidane on the Parisian bench and the XXL performance of Grace Geyoro for the first match of the French team at Euro 2022.

In today’s edition, The Team highlights the particular physical preparation that must be faced by the players of the PSG. With the programming of world Cup between November 21 and December 18, ” the PSG must reconfigure his athletic preparation in order to attack his season hard. » For the first time, the various clubs will have to manage a season which will be split in two. And to tackle this intense rhythm until mid-November (15 L1 matches and 6 C1 matches), the capital club will have to rely on a qualitatively dense group. “What they want to build is a group with, ideally, two ‘elevens’ of almost equal level”, says one in the entourage of the club. As announced by Christophe Galtier in a press conference, the champions of France want to reduce their workforce (a group of 21 to 23 players plus young people) in order to set up internal competition and to approach the matches with a competitive team.

And faced with this tight schedule, the PSG wishes to count on a full workforce as soon as possible, taking into account potential recruits. “In his recent discussions with courted players (Skriniar, Scamacca…), the pair Antero Henrique – Luis Campos insists on his willingness to take them on the tour to the Japan (July 17 to 25) »ensures THE. Thus, this week could be animated in the direction of arrivals. And in order to avoid being surprised by a possible post-World Cup decompression, the French champions know the importance of accumulating points from the start of the season. In this sense, the return of South Americans (Marquinhos, Neymar Jr, Leo Messi) the past week has been seen with a good eye. This sequence of matches as well as the post-World Cup could in particular be beneficial to young people to accumulate playing time with professionals.

The Team also reminds that Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe will return to training on Monday. Like other players, they will start with physical and medical tests. Regarding the Parisian striker, he had already started his preparation for a few days at monaco and will play its first official match on August 6 against Clermont (suspended at Champions Trophy for accumulation of yellow cards). For Presnel Kimpembethis takeover will be an opportunity to clarify its future with Luis Campos following his remarks made at the beginning of June. Ashraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Thilo Kehrer, Danilo Pereira, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia will also make their return to Lodge Camp this Monday.

The sports daily also looks back on the successful entry of the French women’s team at Euro 2022. With four Parisians at the kick-off (Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto)the Blues have outclassed italy with a wide score (5-1). The five goals were scored in the first period with a Grace Geyoro in a state of grace and author of a hat-trick for her 50th selection. On his side, Marie Antoinette Katoto unlocked his counter in international competition (26th goal in 31 selections), while Kadidiatou Diani was a permanent danger in his right lane. Without surprise, Grace Geyoro received the highest rating in the newspaper (9/10). “She enjoyed great freedom in the game and took the opportunity to sign her first hat-trick in French team (9th, 40th, 45th). » The captain of Women’s PSG becomes at the same time the first player in the history of the euro to achieve such a performance in the first period.

Karchaoui (7/10) : An impressive running speed on the center which brings the second goal (12th). She takes the hallway well when Cascarino shift towards the center. Very valuable offensively, she also blocked the Italians with authority in her lane.

: An impressive running speed on the center which brings the second goal (12th). She takes the hallway well when shift towards the center. Very valuable offensively, she also blocked the Italians with authority in her lane. Diani (8/10) : She had the first 45 minutes of very high flight during which she was dangerous on almost every ball touched. It is the origin of the first goal of Geyoro (9th).

: She had the first 45 minutes of very high flight during which she was dangerous on almost every ball touched. It is the origin of the first goal of (9th). Katoto (7/10) : A little trash in the game, but also great inspirations. His first goal with Les Bleues in major competition, not the hardest of his career (12th). An assist on the second goal of Geyoro (40th).

On his side, The Parisian focuses on the false rumor of Zinedine Zidane on the bench of PSG. Indeed, on June 10, many media had affirmed the imminent arrival of the French coach at the Rouge & Bleu. This day also corresponded to the formalization of Luis Campos in a football advisory role. And “the hitch Zidane-Camposwith Antero Henrique not far, does not stick to the new ‘project’. » However, the first contacts between Zidane and the PSG dated back before June 10. “Negotiations started long before, at the end of 2021.” Furthermore, the emir of Qatar and the French coach had also met at Paris on May 27, the day before the final of the Champions League to Stade de France. So the rumor Zidane to PSG was getting bigger. But since his arrival in the capital, Luis Campos was already working on the new PSG and had obtained full powers “to rebuild the professional workforce, choose Galtier and recruit the elements he has targeted. His phone, of course, is heating up, fueled by the news of the arrival of Zidane. »

However, the new Rouge & Bleu strongman remained calm and was aware that the arrival of Zinedine Zidane “has never been discussed internally. » In addition, the Parisian players had been informed since the end of May of the arrival of Christophe Galtier for the next two seasons, reports LP. always according to The Parisianthis information of an arrival of Zidane to PSG was leaked by the entourage of the 1998 World champion. The goal? Show to FFF than the French coach “made a huge ‘sacrifice’ by fending off the PSG and its Galactics. » and thus pose as the ideal candidate to take over from Didier Deschamps at the head of The french team. It remains to be seen whether or not the current coach will continue with the Blues after the World Cup 2022.

The Ile-de-France daily also looks back on the fine victory of the French women’s team in front of italy (5-1) to Euro 2022. With this great success, Les Bleues “Filled up with confidence, took an almost firm option on first place in the group and sent a signal to the many other rival selections. » Thanks to her hat-trick against the Italians, Grace Geyoro now brings his total to 8 goals in 50 selections. An excellent performance for the Parisian captain after having had a scare during preparation with a knee injury on June 21. “Through her performance, she definitively moved away the debate on the lack ofAmanda Henry of the tricolor group. »