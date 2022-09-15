PSG Press Review: Haifa, failures, MNM, notes…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Thursday, September 15, 2022. The complicated victory of PSG at Maccabi Haifa, the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio saves the Rouge & Bleu, the many failures perceived during this meeting and the notes of Parisians.

In today’s edition, The Team devotes one of its front pages to the victory of the PSG on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa (3-1) by titrating “The Three Magi” in reference to the Parisian attacking trio. Indeed, thanks to the achievements of the “MNM”, the Rouge & Bleu are returning from their trip to Israel with the three dots. In difficulty in the game, the Parisians were able to make the difference thanks to their individuality. After their victory over the Juventus (2-1), this match against Petit Poucet of group H was a test for the reigning French champions. In an electric atmosphere, the PSG got roughed up at times in the match, but could have opened the scoring if not for the clumsiness of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. Taking advantage of many Parisian ball losses, the Maccabi Haifa ended up finding the way to the nets through chery (1-0, 24′) and could even have made the score worse with a new achievement, this time refused by the VAR (33′) for an offside position. On the edge of the precipice, the Parisian club equalized thanks to Lionel Messi just before the break (1-1, 37′). “This meeting will be rich in lessons for Christophe Galtier and his staff on managing the depth of his three-man defense, on the intensity to put into a match of Champions League. » In a better controlled second period, the PSG ended up taking the lead with a goal of Kylian Mbappe (2-1, 69′) before Neymar closes the Parisian victory at the end of the match (3-1). “An evening in the form of revealing the limits of the moment of this PSG still under construction. A free warning of construction sites to be solved before spring. »

The sports daily returns to the relationship between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe during this meeting, scorers and passers. “The combined talent of the two Parisian stars has enabled Paris to reverse the scenario of an evening which was getting bogged down slowly but surely. » The Parisian number 7 has already scored his 3rd goal in the competition, while the Argentinian finds his precision in the gestures and this speed of execution that he had known during his years at the FC Barcelona. A meeting which further proves their good understanding on the ground since the start of the season.

On his side, Neymar Jr was not left out. Indeed, the Brazilian scored the last goal for the Rouge & Bleu. Less efficient on the ground, the number 10 of the PSG still shows a leading side on the field. With already 11 goals and 7 assists since the start of the 2022-2023 financial year, the Brazilian has delivered a less accomplished performance and “has fallen back into certain past faults, namely carrying the ball too much. » But the Parisian striker was still involved, especially during the domination of the Maccabi Haifa in the first period. After the opposing goal, he notably exchanged with his teammates and Christophe Galtier to make things better for his team. And as often, he also showed great defensive generosity.

Finally, The Team highlights the shortcomings of PSG during this game. And as often since the start of the season, the Parisian defensive fragility is obvious. Facing Maccabi Haifa, the capital club suffered 13 shots. Like his last months, Marquinhos displays a worrying level and shows signs of feverishness both on the ball and in duels. For their part, the pistons, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele, did not put on their best face. Once again starting in midfield, Vitinha played an important role in covering “colossal distances to close spaces. Compensation work that he carried out with efficiency (10 balls recovered). » Especially the PSG showed a great imbalance in this match due to the lack of defensive withdrawal of his attackers, especially in the first period. “The 3 switched constantly and when the ball was lost they lost all form of efficiency. » Many flaws that will have to be improved in the coming weeks.

PSG player ratings (The Team): Donnarumma 6 – Ramos 3, Marquinhos 4, Danilo 5 – Mukiele 3, Verratti 5, Vitinha 6, Mendes 4 – Messi 7, Mbappé 7, Neymar 7

On his side, The Parisian also looks back on the success of PSG on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa (3-1). Sluggish in the game, the club from the capital came back with the three points thanks to the talent of their attacking trio, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi, all scorers. However, this PSG looked a bit too much like last season, “amorphous and smug, preferring the superfluous to the essential”finds LP. In front of Haifathe players of Christophe Galtier delivered their weakest performance of the season. “There was not one Parisian to catch up with the other, between the worrying footwork of Gianluigi Donnarummathe useless heels of Neymardribbling planted with Kylian Mbappethe flavorless overflows of Nordi Mukielethe lost balloons of Leo Messi. » Above all, the Parisians lacked intensity on a dry pitch. And this meeting confirms at the same time the slowdowns observed in the Parisian game during the last matches, as against the Juventus Torino (2-1) in the second half or the game against Brest (1-0) last weekend. Vitinha was the most involved player on the pitch. “It is still quite strange to note that the most concerned is the one who has just arrived. And the others ? There is a very rapid form of gentrification in PSG and it shouldn’t already be the case”concludes LP.

The Ile-de-France daily is also worried about the defensive fragility displayed by the PSG. The Parisian rearguard was jostled more than once by a team from Maccabi Haifa who had not found the net in C1 for 7 matches. Whether Danilo Pereira has supplemented Presnel Kimpembeinjured, the entire defensive sector showed a disturbing face and not worthy of a meeting of Champions Leaguevalued The Parisian. The captain of the Rouge & Bleu, Marquinhoswas shaken by the attacker Frantzdy Pierrotwhile the Portuguese suffered in the face of the liveliness ofOmer Atzili. Holder in the role of right piston, Nordi Mukiele displayed a low technical level but was also not helped by the attackers’ lack of defensive withdrawal. If he remains perfectible in his kicking game, Gigio Donnarumma saved the PSG thanks to a few decisive parades.

Finally, The Parisian evokes the nervousness of Neymar Jr after his yellow card collected following his usual celebration (thumbs glued to his temples and fingers in the air, he sticks out his tongue while waving his hands) deemed provocative by the match referee, Daniel Siebert. Immediately after the meeting, number 10 of the PSG reacted via his social networks. “Football is getting more and more boring! One more victory, congratulations to us, we continue. On the other hand… celebration, yellow card. These things only happen to me. Next time I’ll tell the referees what I’m going to do.”said the 30-year-old Brazilian in his story instagrambefore continuing on Twitter : “Things like this cannot happen. I get a yellow card for doing nothing. (…) A great lack of respect. » After the meeting, Christophe Galtier was also confused by the warning received by his player: “I had no explanation. I asked him to stay very calm, he had just scored a magnificent and very important goal for us. The referee considered that there was a little too excessive celebration on the goal. This is a very severe card for me. »