PSG Press Review: Kimpembe, Japan, Ekitike, Campos…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The file around the future of Presnel Kimpembe, a look back at the Monday day of Parisians in Japan, Hugo Ekitike awaiting his visa and the discipline introduced by Luis Campos at the Camp des Loges.

In today’s edition, The Team refers to the situation of Presnel Kimpembe. Still under contract until 2024, the future of Parisian Titi has been at the center of discussions in recent days. Despite his important role in the dressing room of the PSGthe 26-year-old defender made comments that sowed confusion about his future during the last gathering of the Blues in June: “Everyone knows the love I have for the PSG. I think it’s mutual. After, I arrive at 27 years in August. At a key moment in my career. There you go… My next contract will be just as important, so I’m waiting to be able to meet the new sports management. I’m interested and I think we’ll have to discuss fairly quickly. » Since then, the Titi of PSG discussed with its leaders and “indicated that he was not asking to leave. » On their side, Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier appreciate the 2018 World champion. But the media outlet was not understood by the new football adviser. “A month and a half later, the PSG estimate that Kimpembe announced himself leaving alone in the eyes of the biggest European clubs. »

However, the official speech remains the same, the champions of France do not wish to part with Presnel Kimpembe this summer. But, if you want to leave the Titi, the PSG “will sit at the negotiating table with a club”even if the duo Campos-Galtier imagines starting this new season with Presko. In addition, if nothing changes by September 1 (date of the closing of the transfer window), the Parisian leaders will start negotiations for a contract extension of Presnel Kimpembewhich is currently linked to PSG until 2024. Discussions are also planned for Marquinhos (the dialog has already been opened) and Marco Verratti. But in the meantime, the case of the French international is still talking. And for good reason, “Interested clubs have contacted Paris and the player’s entourage. » Paris leaders have received two offers so far, reports THE. A first approach to chelsea of Thomas Tuchel. If the amount has not filtered, “it appeared insufficient to feed any reflection among the Parisian leaders. » The identity of the second club did not filter but the proposal was considered too weak. On his side, ” Atletico de Madrid requested information from the Parisian staff on the feasibility of the file. »

The sports daily also looks back on Monday’s day for the players of the PSG to Japan. After a start to the day marked by promotional activities, the Rouge & Bleu took part in their first training session open to the public. In front of 13,370 spectators present at the rugby stadium of Chichibunomiyathe Japanese public was able to see the Parisian stars up close. “The session took place in a cozy atmosphere (…) The spectators struggled to make noise despite the messages of encouragement displayed on the huge giant screens. » But the large crowd shows the attraction of PSG in the Land of the Rising Sun and “Testifies the fervor engendered, in the Japanese way, that is to say with restraint and respect. » Regarding the group session, Christophe Galtier made his team evolve into 3-4-1-2. Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos were lined up at the back whileAshraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes (which were replaced in the course of work by Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and John Bernat) occupied the midfielder, details the sports daily. Finally, Lionel Messi was in support of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

Re Hugo Ekitikehe still has not joined his teammates at the Japanremember The Team in its current edition. While waiting to obtain his visa, the neo-Parisian is expected in the middle of the week to participate in the summer tour. If he gets his visa today, the 20-year-old striker could fly to Tokyo at the end of the day. At the same time, the daily indicates that the Rémois loan will be automatically lifted if Paris ends up in one of the top two places in the standings this season and that the sum of €35m will be paid in installments.

On his side, The Parisian looks back at the first training session for PSG players open to the public. While July 18 is a public holiday in Japan, the Japanese public did not miss the opportunity to attend this major event of the day. “It is clear that the Parisians not only played the game, but also made sure to treat those who had come to fill the stands. » Respectful, calm and observant, the Japanese attended the 90-minute session concocted by Christophe Galtier. But during the matches on a reduced pitch, the atmosphere warmed up and the spectators particularly applauded the Neymar, Messi and Mbappe. The new Parisian coach took advantage of this exercise to align his typical team, with one exception: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Gueye, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Neymar, Mbappé. The only exception was Marco Verrattialigned in the other team.

The Ile-de-France daily also highlights the new rules introduced by Luis Campos. Since his enthronement on June 10, the new strongman of the PSG is already at work. His method is to “restructure a workforce, create a bond between men, register for a short term – two or three seasons – and put an end to misconduct by establishing a framework understood and respected by all. » At Lodge Campthe Portuguese leader has set up a new rule: come to the training center to have breakfast together, participate in the session or treatment and then meet again to have lunch as a group. “The idea is obvious: bring cohesion, create a group spirit, put the collective before individualities” According to the first echoes, the players are receptive to this change and the “familiar with Lodge Camp noted more smiles and good humor than the previous season at this time. »

On his side, Christophe Galtier enjoyed his first training sessions with his new team and despite the intensity of the sessions, the technical staff were surprised. Thus, three men stood out: Keylor Navas, Thilo Kehrer and Lionel Messi “impressed with their involvement and their application to training. » However, the German international is part of the list of undesirables. Re Keylor Navas, his case is different. He’s not placed on the list of players for sale and hasn’t asked to leave, but he’s not sure whether to stay either. ” Galtier has already been able to note the exceptional goalkeeper that he remains with very high level ‘performances’. » Finally, Leo Messi has one goal in mind: World Cup 2022 to Qatar. The Pulga “repeats to those close to him that he will do all he can to win her over”concludes LP.