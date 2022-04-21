PSG Press Review: Leonardo, Pochettino, Angers, title…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Leonardo’s mixed results, Leonardo’s very uncertain future, the meeting against Angers, the potential tenth league title…

The Parisian focuses on the balance sheet of Leonardowho is now challenged by the ultras who demanded his resignation, will complete his third season in a row as sports director of the PSG. Upon his return, Leonardi’s mission was to build a team capable of winning the club’s first Champions League and therefore decided to part ways with Thomas Tuchel to bring in Mauricio Pochettino. A decision deemed “questionable” given the record of the Argentine technician. From a transfer window point of view, the midfield problem has not been solved. Just like sales, an area that the former Milanese does not master. If the latter manages to extend Mbappé, then “it would give a whole new relief to his balance sheet”. Another of its missions, to restore confidence to its players in the major European deadlines. Mixed results with certainly a final and a half in the two previous seasons before the hiccup in Madrid.

the PSG meets Angers this Wednesday as part of the 32nd day without a number of its holders including Leo Messi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti or Neymar Jr. The capital club to win a tenth league title in its history, but at two conditions. The first, a victory for Paris Saint-Germain, and in the same way that FC Nantes obtains at least one draw at the Stade Vélodrome. The paradox raised The Parisian, is that the Rouge & Bleu can “become French champions at any time, but where not much is going, where questions remain unanswered and accumulate while no one speaks. Tonight, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to launch the youngsters and understudy including Sergio Ramos and Angel Di Maria. The local daily explains that the two players want to stay one more season, while “the Parisian decision-makers are already looking for a way out for them. They will play for PSG but also to show off and perhaps catch the eye of recruiters. »

The Team focuses on the “very uncertain future” of Mauricio Pochettino. The sports newspaper reveals that the former Spurs coach “only took a few weeks to take the measure of the fragility of the Parisian bench. And it is anything but a coincidence that he leaked various solicitations last summer. “And the latter has a certainty because “barring an improbable combination of circumstances, its short-term future is written far from Paris” explains L’Équipe. In a press conference, Mauricio Pochettino was quite clear with regard to his leaders to know that they will have to pay for his dismissal. Now he would like to take care of his exit, how? By promoting the young people of the training center. “Arrived with the label of talent shaper, the technician will have been disappointing in this area” concludes the daily.

In addition, following their behavior after the defeat of PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League, UEFA had opened a “disciplinary case” against Leonardo and Nasser al-Khealïfi. Since… nothing has changed. The file of the two Parisian leaders was not treated by the disciplinary commission of the European authority on March 30, will not be on the agenda of that which takes place this Wednesday either and “is not not even certain that it will be treated by the following one, on May 19 “as revealed The Team. The two Parisians should be judged by the start of next season.