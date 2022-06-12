PSG Press Review: Lewandowski, Mbappé, Blues, Handball

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, June 12, 2022. Parisian leaders are targeting Robert Lewandowski to strengthen the attack, Kylian Mbappé number one offensive weapon for the France team, Gianluigi Donnarumma decisive with Italy and PSG Handball wins the Coupe de France.

The Team highlights the potential target of PSG to strengthen his attack for the coming season. Indeed, the striker FCBayern, Robert Lewandowskiis one of the priority targets of Luis Campos. At the end of the contract in June 2023, the 33-year-old striker wants to leave Bavaria and live a new adventure. Inducted this Friday to the position of football adviser to the PSG, Luis Campos believes that the Polish “would bring real added value to the workforce. » In addition, his profile could be complementary to the attacking trio Neymar-Messi-Mbappe. With extraordinary statistics in recent years (50 goals this season, 48 the previous year and 55 in 2019-2020), the Bavarian striker could thus allow the Rouge & Bleu to avoid a Mbappé-addiction, as was the case this season. If in the past the PSG had already shown its desire to recruit Robert Lewandoswskiwithout going further in the discussions due to the intransigence of the Bavarian leaders, this time the situation has changed due to the desire of the main interested party to live a new experience.

However, this operation will be complex and several parameters must be taken into account before considering an arrival in France. First, the PSG will face competition from FC Barcelona. Absolute priority of the Catalan club to strengthen its attack, Robert Lewandowski knows that he will be the undisputed leader in the event of an arrival in Catalonia. But, the Spanish club is facing many financial difficulties and would be unable to carry out such an operation at the moment. According The Teamthe Bayern Munich would have even already refused a first offer of 32M€ from the FC Barcelona for its star striker. For his part, the PSG has more stable finances. But before considering a potential arrival of the Polish international, the Parisian leaders will have to slim down their workforce by starting by finding a way out at Mauro Icardi. The future of Neymar Jr is also in danger with this rumor Robert Lewandowski to PSG.

The sports daily also mentions the importance of Kylian Mbappe in French team. Hit in the left knee a week ago against the Denmark (1-2), the striker of PSG made a resounding comeback against austria by allowing his selection to snatch the draw at the end of the match (1-1). And despite the fatigue, the tenure of the 23-year-old player seems essential this Monday against the Croatia on the occasion of the 4th day of the Nations League. “Le Parisien was decisive for the 5th time in his last five appearances during the game (3 goals, 2 assists). » With 10 goals (and 5 assists) with The french team, Kylian Mbappe is the Habs’ top scorer in this 2021-2022 financial year. Its importance becomes capital in the eleven of Didier Deschamps for this Monday’s match because victory will be mandatory to still believe in first place in the group. Against the Croats, the coach of the Blues could thus opt for an attacking trio ” Nkunku-Benzema-Mbappewho shone at the end of the match against austria. »

On his side, Gianluigi Donnarumma was decisive in the sad draw between england and italy (0-0) in Nations League. For this remake of the finale of Euro 2021, the two selections delivered a sad performance and had to rely on their doorman. The guardian of PSG “thus achieved a monstrous tap on a strike from mason mount from the penalty spot (9′), also intervening on attempts by the latter (5′, 40′) and on a low shot from Sterling (55th). » But likeAaron Ramsdale among the English, Gigio Donnarumma made a few bad throws with the ball at his feet, without consequence for the Nazionale.

Finally, it is also about the PSG Handball in today’s edition of The Team. After a historic grand slam in the league, the Rouge & Bleu had one last goal at the end of the season with a final of French Cup versus Nantes. At the Accor Arena, the capital club won its 6th French Cup. Victorious on the score of 36 to 31, the champions of France were able to count on a great Vincent Gerard, author of 15 saves on 42 shots. After having won everything in France in recent years, the PSG Handball now hopes to realize his dream of lifting the Champions League in the years to come, as recalled Elohim Prandi : “I hope we will be able to get this trophy as soon as possible, because it is the only one missing from the window. A perfect season? I would say 80% because of the Ligue’s cup and some Champions League. But the Champions League, it is very, very, very very hard. Details… You need a lot of regularity and no one can last a whole season. »

On his side, The Parisian provides details on the possible starting eleven of The french team in front of the Croatia (Monday at 8:45 p.m. on TF1). Substitute in the draw against austria (1-1), Presnel Kimpembe should find a starting place. On his side, Kylian Mbappe could experience his second tenure in four outings, “After thirty striking minutes in Vienna, including the equalizer and a post. »