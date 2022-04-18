PSG Press Review: OM, Classico, Neymar, notes…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Monday, April 18, 2022. The victory of the Rouge & Bleu in the 102 Classico against OM, a tasteless clash, the fine performance of Neymar Jr, a disputed penalty and the notes from Parisians.

The Team dedicates its front page to the victory of PSG in front of OM (2-1) by titrating “Really not Classic. » Thanks to the achievements of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappefrom the penalty spot, the Rouge & Bleu have never been so close to their 10th title of champion of France, counting 15 points ahead of their Marseille dolphin six days from the end. Yet last night, the Parisian club “is far from having won back his supporters. » In a Princes Park deprived of the atmosphere of the Ultras, the men of Mauricio Pochettino delivered a first half “Without rhythm, without desire, without occasion too. It was the first against the second in the L1 but it looked more like a confrontation between the sixth and the seventh in the Moldovan Championship., sums up the sports daily. While they had the possibility of consolidating their place of runner-up and they remained on 8 victories in a row, the men of Jorge Sampaoli showed nothing to hope for a better result with only three strikes in 90 minutes (against seven for PSG).

The sports daily highlights the performance of Neymar Jr. The only dangerous Parisian striker last night, the number 10 of the Rouge & Bleu scored a goal and caused a penalty following a handball Valentin Ronnier in the surface. But, the Brazilian appeared nervous on several occasions and “has multiplied the clashes with the Marseillais, mainly Valentin Ronnier and Matteo Guendouzi. » He received a yellow card for protest after an imaginary foul on the French neo-international. “How to explain this attitude from a player as experienced as him (30 years old), who has played a plethora of high-stakes matches in his career? By a desire to do well in this very special match between the two best enemies of L1? Perhaps. » But in his overall performance, the international Auriverde was at the level by being aggressive in pressing and retreating defensively. He was “the only attacker up to the challenge, through his commitment and his impact (…) A Neymar as enchanting as it can be irritating”abstract THE.

The Team also looks back on the complicated performances of the two goalkeepers – Gigio Donnarumma and Paul Lopez – during this game. The Parisian goalkeeper chained a fourth tenure in L1 and played his first Classico against OM. But the Italian has been going through difficult times since his mistake against the real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg Champions League. Facing fairly harmless Olympians (3 shots in the match), the winner of the last Euro “bowed on the only shot on target from OM at the conclusion of an action in which his responsibility is engaged. » Indeed, the 23-year-old doorman badly negotiated a corner and Duje Caleta-Car took advantage of a mess in the box to equalize. A crying lack of serenity in the image of his exit from the surface at the end of the match.

PSG player ratings (The Team) : Donnarumma 3 – Hakimi 5, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 6 – Danilo 4, Verratti 5, Gueye 4 – Messi 4, Mbappé 4, Neymar 6

On his side, The Parisian also evokes the victory of PSG on his lawn facing OM (2-1). The Rouge & Bleu had never been victorious in the Princes Park against their rivals since October 2019. And according to the next result of OM, combined with a Parisian victory on the lawn of Angers SCO this Wednesday, the Parisians can be crowned champion of France in a few days. In a particular atmosphere, the two formations did not deliver a great show this Sunday evening, “as if the meeting of the leader and his runner-up no longer told anything, neither about the history of this magnificent duel between two great French clubs, nor about Ligue 1, without relief. » However, the penalty left by Neymar to Kylian Mbappe show what is “a team and club attitude” so that the Frenchman can keep his place as top scorer in the championship.

The Ile-de-France daily also focuses on the performance of Neymar Jr. “The Brazilian delivered a dense match with a goal and a lot of initiatives. This allowed him to receive a warm welcome from the public, when he had been whistled before the meeting. » This Sunday, he scored his 98th goal in the Paris jersey in 140 matches played. In one important encounter, Number 10 was inspired by being selfless and attempting individual feats at times. “But he was also combative. He has never balked at a few defensive withdrawals. Clever, he, like the ultras, made Matteo Guendouzi his privileged opponent of the evening. » However, he will not be able to participate in the next match against Angers SCO this Wednesday due to a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

PSG player ratings (The Parisian) : Donnarumma 3 – Hakimi 3, Marquinhos 7.5, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 6.5 – Danilo 4, Verratti 6, Gueye 4 – Messi 4, Mbappé 4.5, Neymar 7.5

At last, Provence returns to “the frustrating” result for the Marseillais and plague especially against the arbitration and the penalty awarded to the PSG. If four goals (3 for the PSG and 1 for OM) were rightly refused in this meeting, the regional daily does not digest the penalty obtained by the Parisians following a hand of Valentin Ronnier. “The leather had landed on Rongier’s elbow, after touching his thigh, before then ending up in Gerson’s hands, all completely unintentionally, either for one or the other. » For Provencethe Marseillais would have at least deserved to bring back the point of the draw (with a single shot on target, let’s remember) and proved that they were at the level for the Champions Leaguein case of qualification for next season.