PSG Press Review: Pochettino-Bilbao, Michut, Mbappé…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Athletic Bilbao interested in Mauricio Pochettino, Kylian Mbappé’s short stay in Madrid panics Spain, Edouard Michut wants to leave PSG and former players in the presentation of the trophy of champion of France.

In today’s edition, The Team evokes the future of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian coach has a great chance of leaving the PSG at the end of this season, despite a contract that runs until 2023. “Its leaders are well aware that since its arrival in January 2021, this desired marriage has ultimately never worked. » Between the loss of French Cup and Champions Trophythe elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League and a more than mediocre style of play, Mauricio Pochettino is considered one of the main culprits for this failed season. But, the 50-year-old coach still retains a good rating in Spain. “According to Spanish sources, Athletic Bilbao think of him to replace Marcelino. The latter, in contract until June 30, has not yet extended and is announced on the departure this summer. Contacts have already been made with Pochettino »reports THE.

Even if the Basque club does not have the same standing as the formations announced in recent months (Real Madrid, Manchester United), it “remains an institution of Spanish football. » With this complicated experience in the French capital, the step seemed too high for Mauricio Pochettinowhich had previously led Espanyol Barcelona (2009-2012), Southampton (2013-2014) and Tottenham (2014-2019). “His results and his management in a top club cast doubt on his ability to lead a team of this level where expectations are colossal. » Thus, he could take the example by Unai Emery (Villarreal), who is successful in a less demanding club.

The sports daily also returns to the presence of Kylian Mbappe to Madrid this Monday. Taking advantage of a day off, number 7 of the PSG took the direction of the Spanish capital with Ashraf Hakimi. A visit that made all of Spain react when his name is strongly associated with the real Madrid for several years and that his future still remains unclear a few weeks before the end of his contract with the Rouge & Bleu. “His presence in the city has fueled speculation. Mbappe was he there to meet the Madrid leaders? Sign his future contract? Or simply to start getting to know Madrid better with a guide of choice. » During this rest, other Parisians took the opportunity to go abroad, reflecting the presence of Neymar Jr to Barcelona.

Regarding Edward Michutthe situation is tense with the PSG. Under contract until 2025, the midfielder trained in PSG wants to leave the capital club. Not used by Mauricio Pochettino (four appearances in L1), the Titi was sent to the stands this Sunday against Troyes like his teammate Xavier Simons. A decision that eventually convinced him to leave the Rouge & Bleu. “The midfielder now thinks that his career should start away from his training club”despite its strong ties to the PSG. Last January, he had already agreed to stay in Paris at the request of his leaders, but the low playing time granted by Mauricio Pochettino explain this choice. The 19 year old player “no longer wishes to be loaned and now favors the hypothesis of a permanent transfer. » the Sevilla FCwhich is interested in the player, is the preferred option by Edward Michut. A sum of around €8m could be requested in the event of a transfer.

At last, The Team indicates that former players of the PSG could hand over the 2022 French champion trophy to the Parisians. Despite obtaining the 10th title, the club fears a deleterious atmosphere at the Princes Park next May 21 against the FC Metz. So the PSG “is working on a scenario where former glories of the club would come to present the trophy to current players. This solution would show that the management hears the criticisms of the alumni, who often feel that they are not considered very much, and would show respect for the history of the club.explains the daily.

On his side, The Parisian also looks back on the journey of Kylian Mbappe in Madrid this Monday with by Ashraf Hakimi and a few friends. A short stay which panicked the Spanish capital and which should fuel the rumor of a possible arrival of the French international in real Madrid at the end of his contract. The two Parisians notably had lunch at Madrid and the 23-year-old striker “did not, against all odds, try to hide when entering the restaurant. » Its presence in the Spanish capital raises questions. In the entourage of the player, it is specified that it is a simple weekend of rest and “that his presence at Madrid is linked only to its ties of friendship with Ashraf Hakimi. » Note that the President of the PSG, Nasser al-Khelaifiwas also present at Madrid this Monday to participate in a meeting of ECAthe Association of European Clubs which he chairs.

The Ile-de-France daily also provides an update on the 2022 transfer window for attackers in Europe. “Between the end of the contract and the desire to leave, the summer promises to be hot for the best attackers in Europe. » Many big names could change air in the coming months (Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane). After repeatedly refusing to extend his contract, ” Kylian Mbappe and his entourage brought their positions closer to those of the PSG. The extension is in sight, even if the people of Madrid have given up nothing. » Whatever the final scenario, the PSG where the real Madrid will have to strengthen in attack during the next transfer period. Among the names associated with Rouge & Bleu, we find Paulo Dybalawhose contract expires on the Juventus Torino. “Many candidates would be interested, from PSG to Inter Milan »precise LP. Also in the sights of the Parisian club, the former Rouge & Bleu, Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), could be one of the main players in the summer transfer window. Associated with PSG in recent weeks, the 24-year-old “is followed by all of Europe” and its value is estimated at 65M€.