PSG Press Review: Reims, Hakimi, Messi, Ekitike…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, October 8, 2022. The match against Stade de Reims, the difficulties of Achraf Hakimi, has Lionel Messi been used too much by the Parisian staff, the reunion of ‘Hugo Ekitike with his training club and the abusive searches experienced by Parisian supporters in Lisbon.

In today’s edition, The Team focuses on the difficulties displayed by Ashraf Hakimi since a few months. Despite a game system that must make the most of its qualities, the Moroccan international is unable to regain the level of his first months in Paris. And finally his performance against the SL Benfica (1-1) this Wednesday perfectly reflects his start to the season with the Rouge & Bleu: a delicate first period then a more correct second with two dangerous goal situations to his credit. “His two goals and two assists (in 13 matches) appear almost as a sham” while the game plan set up by Christophe Galtier had to put him in the best possible position to be even more decisive. Above all, the 23-year-old Moroccan is less involved in the game and his connection with his partners is less fluid compared to Nuno Mendes on the other side.

It also remains to be seen whether his relationships off the pitch can explain his difficulties. Very close to Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, “the native of Madrid had some difficulty finding his place in the squad upon his arrival. » His relationship with some South Americans has even been electric at times, as with Leandro Paredes (loaned to Juventus) with whom he had clung to training last season, reports The Team. Additionally, the city of Paris, with its many external temptations, often plays tricks on new elements. Big fan of fashion, the former of Inter regularly attends prestigious events. “During last season, the Parisian management had already been alerted to the habits of the Moroccan and wondered about his state of mind. » Made aware of this situation, the new Parisian leader, Luis Camposdirectly wanted to put the player under pressure with the recruitment of Nordi Mukiele to bring competition against a player who was installed in comfort. A pressure that paid off because Ashraf Hakimi is more demanding on a daily basis by limiting his public appearances. But this must now be translated on the ground.

The sports daily also returns to the abusive searches suffered by supporters of the PSG around the Luz stadium Wednesday. Unacceptable reception conditions in the eyes of Parisian fans. The excessive pat-downs caused even more delay at the entrance to the stadium. In addition to the meeting point which was more than 10km from the enclosure, the thousands of Parisian supporters suffered “a procession framed by police ‘in cowboy mode’ who bludgeon for no reason. » Facts that had already been highlighted by supporters of the Maccabi Haifa on the 1st day of Champions League. Faced with this deplorable welcome experienced this Wednesday, the association Football Supporters Europe (FSE) brought the facts to UEFA this Friday, report The Team. “The lawyers we work with at Portugal confirmed to us that these were illegal excavations. Moreover, it is not a single steward, it was a systemic operation, they had orders from above”explains the director, Ronan Evain. In its security regulations, UEFA stipulate that “stops and searches must be carried out in a reasonable and efficient manner to ensure that spectators are not searched more than once and that the searches themselves do not become the cause of undue delay or create unnecessary tension . » However, all the supporters who are victims of these abusive searches do not intend to file a complaint. For his part, the PSG says to himself “very attentive to the testimonies of his supporters who mention excessive excavations at Lisbon. » Thus, the Parisian club will seek UEFA “in order to shed light on these testimonies. »

On his side, The Parisian evokes this encounter with the Reims Stadium this Saturday evening (9 p.m. on Canal Plus Sport 360) at Auguste DeLauneon the occasion of the 10th day of Ligue 1. Despite the sequence of meetings, the capital club will want to maintain its invincibility. Until now, Christophe Galtier often relied on an eleven guy who sometimes showed weaknesses despite his invincible status. But for this meeting against the Champenois, the Parisian coach will have to find alternative solutions. So players like Nordi Mukiele, Fabian Ruiz or Pablo Sarabia have to make their way “to exist within a team that is beginning to adopt its habits, sometimes the bad ones, such as this uncertain management of depth or this lack of realism in front of goal. » For this game, the PSG will especially have to do without his player in form at the moment, Lionel Messi, due to calf discomfort. Added to this are the absences of Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches. Thus, replacements will have to “to maintain the flame of a Paris who dreams of being undefeated League 1 this season “ before a week which promises to be explosive with the receptions of the Benfica Lisbon (October 11) and Marseille Olympics (16).

The Ile-de-France daily wonders if the PSG did not pull too much on the rope with Lionel Messi. After stringing together matches with the Rouge & Bleu and argentinathe sevenfold Ballon d’Or felt discomfort in a calf which forced him to go out before the end of the match against Benfica Lisbon. A small physical glitch that will make him miss the trip to the lawn of the Reims Stadium this Saturday night. Since the start of the season, Leo Messi is the basic man of Christophe Galtier. Indeed, he was the only outfield player to start all 13 matches of the season. “A use that questions since Messi account, at 35, already an hour of play more than Marquinhos (1.080) or Neymar Jr (1.068). » What explains this small physical defection? By necessity according to, Robert Duverneformer preparer of The french team : “Advances around nutrition, preparation, recovery and everything else mean that a 35-year-old player today is nothing like a 35-year-old player ten years ago. year. But above all, we are talking about an extraordinary player who does not leave his athletic background. If he was doing Mane Where Mbappe, for example, he would probably not be able to repeat so many matches. But as his talent allows him to impose his rhythm, he is very rarely in overdrive. » The Pulga also returned from a trip to UNITED STATES where he had participated in two friendly matches with his selection.

Finally, The union focuses on the return ofHugo Ekitike at Reims. After a remarkable season punctuated by 11 goals, the 20-year-old striker is already returning to his hometown and his training club. On loan with a purchase obligation to be settled in June 2023, the native of Reims will reunite with his former teammates a few months after leaving them. During the summer transfer window, the French U20 international has always wanted his club “Will not be harmed in the negotiations related to his departure. » Despite an offensive by Newcastle to recruit him last winter, the Frenchman wanted to live his dream by joining the PSGdespite a slightly higher offer from the English club, as the president of the Reims Stadium, Jean-Pierre Caillot : “We did everything to reach the amount proposed by Newcastle (£35M+6M bonus compared to only £36M for the PSG) but Hugo has always been respectful towards the club. We are happy to allow him to fulfill his dream. » Even if his tenure is not certain this Saturday evening, Hugo Ekitike will have marked the spirits Reimsas the leader of Reims points out, Didier Perrin : “It’s a pure product of our training whose know-how we must praise. We are obviously delighted with his career and wish him good luck for the rest of his career. It is a great pride to find him in front of us within such a formidable adversary. He has a chance to play, but I would like him not to make us too miserable. »