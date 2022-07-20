PSG Press Review: Skriniar, Sanches, Scamacca, Neymar…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The slowdowns in the Milan Skriniar, Renato Sanches and Gianluca Scamacca files. The undesirables train at the Camps des Loges with the young people, Hugo Ekitike will finally stay in Paris and Neymar Jr proposed to Manchester City.

In today’s edition, The Team review the files Milan Skriniar, Renato Sanches and Gianluca Scamacca. And the Rouge & Bleu are struggling to finalize these three files, but “don’t want to overpay to go faster. » For the file Milan Skriniar, Inter demands between €60m and €70m for his defender, whose contract expires in 2023. A sum deemed excessive by Luis Campos, even if the Slovak is the priority target to strengthen the defense. Several solutions have been sought such as including a player (Kalimuendo)but “today, the negotiations are going in circles, to the point that the Parisian management is working on two other solutions whose identities have not yet filtered”reports THE. “We are leading three front files for the central defender”, we confide internally. Indeed, the PSG also pays attention to financial fair play and “the new three-year accounting cycle that comes into effect this season”as evidenced by the loan with an option to purchase for Hugo Ekitike. In central defence, the Rouge & Bleu want to separate fromAbdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer.

About the file Renato Sanches (24 years old, June 2023), the PSG and the LOSC have made no progress in the negotiations since the first oral offer of €10 million. Discussions are continuing but the people of Lille are not satisfied with the first amount proposed while AC Milan has already made an offer of €16m for the Portuguese midfielder. For his part, the player “does not understand how things cannot go faster when he has already informed the Parisian leaders of his desire to join the French capital. » Indeed, the former Bayern Munich gives priority to PSG and has already rebuffed the Milan club’s approach. But if in 48 hours, no progress takes place between the two clubs, Renato Sanches “will accept the offer of AC Milan »provides daily sports.

Finally, for Gianluca Scamacca, “it was one of the first files targeted by Luis Campos » to strengthen the attack PSG. If the agreement with the 23-year-old player was not hard to find, it was above all with the club of Sassuolo let the discussions drag on. Indeed, the Italian club has set the price of its center forward at €50m, but in the spirit of the Parisian board, “There was no question of going to sums of such a level. For decision makers, the valuation of the attacker is more around 40 M €. » Thus, other tracks are worked on in parallel, such as the one leading to Goncalo Ramos. Represented by Jorge Mendesthe 21-year-old striker is considered one of the great talents of the formation of the Benfica Lisbon.

The sports daily also gives news on the players still present at the Lodge Camp. In fact, the undesirables Layvin Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Rafina, Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler did not take part in the tour Japan and therefore remained at the training center at Paris. These five players are training with a group of youngsters (Gharbi, Michut, Bodiang, Nagera, Najeh, Gassama, Baldé, Alloh, Bitumazala, Weidmann, Noireau, Yansané and Lavallée). “As if nothing had happened, the ‘dismissed’ go every morning to the Lodge Camp following the rules established by Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier (Breakfast and lunch in a group compulsory). »

On his side, Hugo Ekitike is also present at Ooredoo Center for a few days. The former Rémois trains away with a physical trainer. The 20-year-old striker will ultimately not join his teammates for the summer tour at Japan. “The neo-Parisian not having obtained his visa on Tuesday, Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier considered that there was no point in inflicting a long journey, a 7-hour time difference and harsh weather conditions” to their new player, behind in his preparation compared to the rest of the group.

On his side, The Parisian teaches us that Neymar Jr was offered to Manchester City, as part of a player exchange. Indeed, the shareholders of PSG would be in favor of a departure from their number 10, even if Christophe Galtier recently explained that he is counting on the Brazil international. With this in mind, the Rouge & Bleu have approached the English club to offer them a player exchange with Bernardo Silva. But the Skyblues rejected this possibility. Pep Guardiola “does not wish to unbalance the construction of his group with the arrival of such a star. » If the Parisian leaders wish to part with their number 10, they face a few obstacles. The 30-year-old wants to stay at PSG. While his contract was recently extended until 2027, in his entourage “We keep repeating how much Neymar is ‘determined’ to have a great season with the PSG. » Even if its value is today estimated at less than 100M€, and therefore accessible for certain clubs, Neymar has the image of a superstar and “is part of an ‘above ground’ market, as market players often repeat. » While waiting to see the possible solutions before the transfer window closes, the Brazilian is expected for this Wednesday’s match against the Kawasaki Frontal.