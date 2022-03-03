PSG pronounces on the huge offer to Mbappé and sends a message about his renewal

2022-03-03

The PSG “will try everything” to renew the contract of Kylian Mbappewhich comes to an end in June, according to what its sports director Leonardo declared in an interview in the newspaper L’Equipein which he denied, however, having offered a exorbitant salary of 50 million euros annual.

In this interview published in the Thursday edition of the sports newspaper, the former Brazilian player assured that the PSG “He has not transmitted a concrete offer” to the world champion, contrary to what the French newspaper has stated in recent days The Parisien and the spanish ACE.