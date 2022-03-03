PSG pronounces on the huge offer to Mbappé and sends a message about his renewal

2022-03-03
The PSG “will try everything” to renew the contract of Kylian Mbappewhich comes to an end in June, according to what its sports director Leonardo declared in an interview in the newspaper L’Equipein which he denied, however, having offered a exorbitant salary of 50 million euros annual.
In this interview published in the Thursday edition of the sports newspaper, the former Brazilian player assured that the PSG “He has not transmitted a concrete offer” to the world champion, contrary to what the French newspaper has stated in recent days The Parisien and the spanish ACE.
Both newspapers evoked a two-year contract at 50 million euros (about 55 million dollars) per season, with a bonus of 100 million euros, to convince the 23-year-old striker to stay in the French capital, while the player is claimed by Real Madrid, a club with which he PSG will be measured next Wednesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League (1-0 in the first leg).
But according to Leonard, “That is not true”. “We have not transmitted a specific offer,” he assured, estimating that the economic aspect is “secondary” in the eyes of the footballer. “The last thing we will write in the contract will be the amount.”
The director estimated that there are “possibilities” of seeing Mbappe renewing with him PSG. “As long as there is no signature, we are going to try everything to keep it.”