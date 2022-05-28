PSG | PSG – Clash: Messi, Mbappé… Neymar is totally smashed!

Football – PSG

Posted on May 28, 2022 at 3:30 am by Arthur Montagne

As he comes out of a sluggish season with PSG, Neymar is very far from unanimous, as Rolland Courbis assures us, who does not hesitate to smash the Brazilian star.

Arrived during the summer of 2017 with a record transfer of 222M€, Neymar is far from unanimous five years later. Indeed, in recent months, the Brazilian has disappointed with his behavior and his performances, to the point that the PSG would even listen to possible offers this summer in order to sell his number 10. Asked about the situation, Rolland Courbis do not hesitate to light Neymar comparing it to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Courbis lights up Neymar

” He has been testing Neymar for 4 years (…) Who cares about his last two good months. Lately, I heard something, I had a giggle. I heard it seems, Neymar is younger than Messi. But Neymar he is 45 years old physiologically. You make me laugh. You are going to compare the two to me, Messi in a year of adaptation, he shoots 13 times on the posts, he is the one who makes the most interesting passes to Mbappé. Neymar, that he is already on the ground, that he does not miss the plane after the Carnival. Seen from the outside, Neymar looks silly and ridiculous. If Messi becomes Mbappé’s friend and accomplice, we’ll see what Neymar will do, but telling me that Neymar is younger than Messi made me laugh… “, he lets go at the microphone of RMC .