PSG | PSG – Controversy: Qatar, Saudi Arabia… Lionel Messi at the heart of an internal malaise? The answer !

Football – PSG

Posted on May 10, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. by Bernard Colas

New ambassador of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi surprised by revealing this collaboration on his social networks despite his commitment to PSG, held by Qatar. However, the leaders of the capital club were not surprised when they heard the news.

The two days of rest granted to the players of the PSG after the draw against Troyes (2-2) Sunday have caused a stir in recent hours. While Kylian Mbappé ignited the Spanish press with his trip to Madrid, a few weeks before the end of his contract with the PSG, Lionel Messi surprised by revealing his trip to Saudi Arabia. On his social networks, the Argentinian announced his collaboration with the Gulf country as Saudi tourism ambassador, a role that may come as a surprise due to his commitment to the PSG, held by the Emir of Qatar. Nevertheless, this news did not surprise the capital club.

No problem between Messi and PSG