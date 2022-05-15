PSG | PSG – Malaise: At PSG, everyone is behind Lionel Messi!
Despite a generally complicated first season with PSG, Lionel Messi has been doing better lately. And the Argentinian can count on several weight supports…
While he wanted to extend his contract with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi finally changed horizons last summer. A departure from PSG which was not planned and which logically challenges everyone. For the first time, Messi will discover another club than the Barca. From the beginning, the expectations are enormous and the performance is not there. The Argentinian is looking for himself, gets injured a few times and is a big disappointment. But to PSG, we temporize. ” We also have to accept that after 20-25 years at Barcelona, it’s not easy to change club and country. I’ve already done it. It’s not easy to change your habits every day. I think he had a season of adaptation and he played well despite everything. But we are very, very optimistic with him for next season. He’s an incredible, humble player. He likes to work every day, take advantage of the training sessions and the players here in Paris. We are very lucky and happy to have him here in Paris and in France “, said Ander Herrera at the microphone of Premium Video. A message that will undoubtedly appreciate Lionel Messi. Author of a double during the trip to Montpellierthe Pulga find colors and success. A good omen for its second season in PSG.
“I have no doubt that Leo, on the pitch, achieves incredible and unique things”
Moreover, Lionel Messi can rely on weight supports. Argentina’s former team-mate FC Barcelona, Ronaldinho came to his defense. ” How do I judge Lionel Messi’s first season? Normal, he has a little difficulty. Afterwards, it’s not easy to change clubs when you’ve done a lot of years somewhere. I think he’s starting to be very good. Next season, with more adaptation, he will become better “, entrusted the Brazilian to Telefoot. Same story for Mauricio Pochettinothe coach of PSG. The Argentinian is aware of the difficulties of Lionel Messi but remains optimistic for the future: It’s soccer. Sometimes there are explanations and other times not. I believe that not all games are the same. Often, in football, for multiple reasons, you are more or less well. In my opinion, Leo is someone who always plays well. Even if you tell me otherwise in this specific case. I have no doubt that Leo, on the pitch, achieves incredible and unique things “. The Parisian number 30 will have to answer on the green rectangle next season.
