PSG | PSG – Malaise: At PSG, everyone is behind Lionel Messi!

Football – PSG

Posted on May 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. by The editorial staff

Despite a generally complicated first season with PSG, Lionel Messi has been doing better lately. And the Argentinian can count on several weight supports…

While he wanted to extend his contract with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi finally changed horizons last summer. A departure from PSG which was not planned and which logically challenges everyone. For the first time, Messi will discover another club than the Barca. From the beginning, the expectations are enormous and the performance is not there. The Argentinian is looking for himself, gets injured a few times and is a big disappointment. But to PSG, we temporize. ” We also have to accept that after 20-25 years at Barcelona, ​​it’s not easy to change club and country. I’ve already done it. It’s not easy to change your habits every day. I think he had a season of adaptation and he played well despite everything. But we are very, very optimistic with him for next season. He’s an incredible, humble player. He likes to work every day, take advantage of the training sessions and the players here in Paris. We are very lucky and happy to have him here in Paris and in France “, said Ander Herrera at the microphone of Premium Video . A message that will undoubtedly appreciate Lionel Messi. Author of a double during the trip to Montpellierthe Pulga find colors and success. A good omen for its second season in PSG.

“I have no doubt that Leo, on the pitch, achieves incredible and unique things”