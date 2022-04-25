PSG | PSG – Malaise: Daniel Riolo knocks out Lionel Messi and Neymar!
Football – PSG
Following the championship title won by PSG this Saturday, Daniel Riolo let go of Lionel Messi and Neymar.
This Saturday, on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, the PSG couldn’t do better than a draw against RC Lens (1-1). A result however sufficient to ensure the club of the capital the title of champion of France, the 10th in its history. However, the atmosphere was special at the final whistle with the supporters of the PSG who didn’t want to celebrate with the players. And the converse was also true as noted Daniel Riolowho thus tackled Lionel Messi and Neymar.
“Neymar, we don’t talk about it”
Thus, on the set ofWe are Live, Daniel Riolo tackled the attitude of Lionel Messi and Neymar. About the two stars of PSGhe blurted out: Messi was champion of France with PSG. At the final whistle, he returned to the locker room directly. He did not greet the public. When we go to the theatre, to the cinema, when we win a match, the actors thank the public. There is an exchange, a communion. And in football, it’s still different because there is an attachment, it’s not a sport like the others. There he went straight away. Neymar, we don’t talk about it. There is absolutely nothing to polish, nor from anyone “.