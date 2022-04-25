PSG | PSG – Malaise: Daniel Riolo knocks out Lionel Messi and Neymar!

Football – PSG

Posted on April 25, 2022 at 4:45 a.m. by Thibault Morlain

Following the championship title won by PSG this Saturday, Daniel Riolo let go of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

This Saturday, on the lawn of the Parc des Princes, the PSG couldn’t do better than a draw against RC Lens (1-1). A result however sufficient to ensure the club of the capital the title of champion of France, the 10th in its history. However, the atmosphere was special at the final whistle with the supporters of the PSG who didn’t want to celebrate with the players. And the converse was also true as noted Daniel Riolowho thus tackled Lionel Messi and Neymar.

“Neymar, we don’t talk about it”