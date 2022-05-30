PSG | PSG – Malaise: Lionel Messi slips a tackle on Kylian Mbappé!

Football – PSG

If Kylian Mbappé’s statement about the opposition Brazil and Argentina have in South America arouses strong reactions, Lionel Messi wanted to react. According to him, the selections concerned have good players, and it is difficult to play against them for environmental issues.

If he seems very happy since his contract extension at Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappe is still at the heart of a controversy. Indeed, for TNT Sports the French international had announced the favorites for the final victory in the World Cup according to him, drawing up an observation on the level of the South American selections: “The advantage we Europeans have is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the League of Nations for example. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe”. A statement that aroused strong reactions, especially from South American players, who do indeed mention the difficulties linked to the environments, as well as the level of the players, many of whom evolve in Europe. An opinion shared Lionel Messi.

“These are great teams, with great players”

In an interview given to TyC Sports , Lionel Messi returned to this controversy. According to him, European teams would struggle to qualify for the World Cup if they had to play against South American teams: “Obviously outside of training we talked about it, but on this occasion we didn’t discuss it. I didn’t see the way he said it, or what he said. But we often talked about it with the guys in Spain, when we came back from a qualifying round and we said to them: you know how difficult it would be for you to qualify for the World Cup if you were to go play there. In Colombia, the altitude, the heat, in Venezuela…. Besides the fact that they are great teams, with great players, and football is becoming more equal every day, regardless of the opponent, I think that we are ready to play against any European team and now we have a very good test. »