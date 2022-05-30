PSG | PSG – Malaise: Messi expected the worst before Real Madrid!

Football – PSG

Posted on May 30, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by The editorial staff

Winner of the 14th Champions League in its history, Real Madrid has achieved an exceptional career. Indeed, the Merengue managed to eliminate PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City by turning the tide in the last minutes of the second leg. Very disappointed with this early elimination, Lionel Messi returned to these incredible scenarios.

the Paris Saint Germain suffered a big disappointment during this Champions League campaign. Indeed, while the club from the capital had considerably strengthened itself by attracting players such as Gianluigi DonnarummaLionel Messi or even Ashraf Hakimi, many saw it as one of the main candidates for the title of European champion. However, the real Madrid decided otherwise. Dominated for most of the double confrontation, the men of Carlo Ancelotti finally won (3-2 on aggregate) thanks to a hat-trick of Karim Benzemaeliminating the PSG from the 8th finals. An incredible scenario Lionel Messi knew possible.

“I knew it could happen and it did.”

During an interview given to TyC Sports , Lionel Messi returned to the rout facing the real Madrid. Accustomed to playing against Meringue the Argentina international knew this scenario could happen: “We were really looking forward to this competition, and the way the match went, the result is a blow. I have been in Spain for many years, all my life and I know how Real Madrid is. And I knew that could happen during the game, because they would score a goal out of nowhere and automatically change the game. I also knew that on this pitch, the first 15, 20 minutes, they are pressing you high. And if that happens, the game changes. I knew it could happen and it did.”