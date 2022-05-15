PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino’s big outing on Lionel Messi!

Football – PSG

Posted on May 15, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. by Dan Marciano

In difficulty for several weeks, Lionel Messi scored twice against Montpellier. At the end of this meeting, he received praise from his coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Parisian supporters expected better from the sevenfold Ballon d’Or this season. Arrived from FC Barcelona during the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi may have seemed, at times, nonchalant on the field. For some Parc des Princes fans, the Argentinian international has a share of the responsibility in the elimination of the PSG in the knockout stages of the Champions League. These last weeks, Messi was whistled by his own home crowd, but responded on the pitch by scoring a brace against Montpellier this Saturday (0-4).

“In my opinion, Leo is someone who always plays well”