PSG | PSG – Malaise: Ronaldinho steps up for Lionel Messi!

Posted on May 15, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet updated on May 15, 2022 at 3:11 p.m.

For his first season at PSG, Lionel Messi faced significant adaptation difficulties, which earned him some criticism. But for Ronaldinho, next season will be significantly better for the Argentine.

Last summer the PSG struck a huge blow in the transfer market by welcoming Lionel Messi, free of any contract after failing to extend with the FC Barcelona. The Argentine has seen huge expectations placed on him given his status and association with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria. However, the first season of the Pulga within the French capital is not a clear success. All competitions combined, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or found the net only 11 times while delivering 13 assists in 33 appearances, statistics far from his usual standards. Thereby, Lionel Messi saw some criticism fall on him. But for Ronaldinhonext season will be much better for the Argentinian, since he will have already adapted better.

“Next season, with more adaptation, Lionel Messi will become better”