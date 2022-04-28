PSG puts a price on Neymar; looking to sell it in summer

The PSG from France designs a restructuring in his squad for next season and in that plan he would be ruling out the continuity of the Brazilian crack, Neymar Jr, because the Parisians are willing to sell the former Barcelona in a millionaire figure this summer.

According to unofficial reports in SKY Sports, PSG I would not look badly on the sale of Ney in this summer transfer market and they have set a cap of 90 million euros to release him.

Neymar arrived at PSG in exchange for 222 million euros from FC Barcelona and has not been able to succeed in his main mission: to win the UEFA Champions League with the French team.

However, the source points out that the Brazilian is not interested in leaving PSG, as Neymar himself assured that he still has three years left on his contract, this after he was whistled at in the last game of the French where they secured the title of Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

In addition to Neymar, PSG are willing to negotiate players like Draxler, Kurzawa, Paredes and Keher.

On the other hand, PSG also have to resolve the situation of their players on loan, although they have already secured the return of Kalimuendo, who has shown a great level with Lens in his second year on loan.

In a similar situation is Thierno Baldé, right back on loan at Le Havre, Rafinha with Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, Sarabia with Lisbon and Sergio Rico with Mallorca.

